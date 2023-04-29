X

    Lions GM Says 'We Don't Draft Scared' After Jahmyr Gibbs Pick, D'Andre Swift Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 29, 2023

    Detroit Lions No. 12 draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs addresses the media during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

    Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes wasn't concerned with outside opinions when the team selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

    The arrival of Gibbs precipitated the departure of D'Andre Swift, whom the Lions traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

    "We don't draft scared," Holmes told reporters. "The thing about Jahmyr Gibbs is that he was a guy that we loved."

    He emphasized how he was taking a long-term view with the backfield reshuffle:

    kyle meinke @kmeinke

    In explaining the D'Andre Swift trade, Brad Holmes compared it to the TJ Hockenson trade, where he's trying to keep a laser focus on the long term as well as the short term. Also thinks it'll be good for Swift to home to Philly. "I think it was a win-win for all parties involved"

    Tony Garcia @RealTonyGarcia

    "It's my job to keep laser focus on the present, but maybe even more importantly to keep a laser focus on the future." -- Brad Holmes on the decision to trade RB D'Andre Swift

