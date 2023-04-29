Lions GM Says 'We Don't Draft Scared' After Jahmyr Gibbs Pick, D'Andre Swift Trade

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes wasn't concerned with outside opinions when the team selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The arrival of Gibbs precipitated the departure of D'Andre Swift, whom the Lions traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

"We don't draft scared," Holmes told reporters. "The thing about Jahmyr Gibbs is that he was a guy that we loved."

He emphasized how he was taking a long-term view with the backfield reshuffle:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.