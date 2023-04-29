NFL Rumors: D'Andre Swift Traded to Eagles After Lions Draft Jahmyr Gibbs

Al Bello/Getty Images

After adding Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions are clearing space in their backfield by trading D'Andre Swift.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Lions will send Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles for a seventh-round pick swap this year and a 2025 fourth-rounder.

It seemed unlikely the Lions' group of running backs was going to stay the same coming out of Day 1 of the draft. Detroit invested significant resources in the position this offseason, starting with giving David Montgomery a three-year, $18 million deal in free agency.

Gibbs was a surprise pick for the Lions with their first selection of the draft. They were slated to pick at No. 6 before trading down in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Swift seemed like the odd man out in the equation. The 24-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie contract with a low base salary ($1.8 million) and the same salary-cap hit in 2023.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that teams were contacting the Lions about Swift's availability.

General manager Brad Holmes didn't exactly sound like he was brushing off any trade talks involving Swift.

"He's still on our roster," Holmes told reporters Thursday. "He's still part of our team. He's still under contract with us. He's a dynamic football player. It hasn't really changed the math there yet, but it's early."

The Lions used Swift primarily as their No. 2 running back last season. He split starting duties with Jamaal Williams, but Williams finished the year with 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns on 262 carries.

Swift averaged 5.5 yards per carry but had only 99 rushing attempts.

One area in which Swift excels is the passing game. The Georgia product has 156 receptions over the past three seasons and ranked 12th among running backs with 48 catches in 2022.

Injuries have been a problem for Swift. He's missed at least three games in each of the past three seasons.

The Eagles, who are turning into the landing spot for former University of Georgia players, needed another stable option in the backfield. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have never carried a full workload in the NFL.

Rashaad Penny signed a one-year deal in free agency, but he's missed at least six games in each of the past four seasons.