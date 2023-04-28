Report: Mike Budenholzer's Job Security Wasn't Discussed by Bucks Before Heat Series

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Mike Budenolzer might be on the hot seat after his Milwaukee Bucks inexplicably lost in five games to the Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs, but he wasn't coming into the postseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "There was no tangible discussion, sources said, on Budenholzer's footing before the series with Miami unlike in past playoffs."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.