    Report: Mike Budenholzer's Job Security Wasn't Discussed by Bucks Before Heat Series

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 26: Head Coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks is interviewed after Round One Game Five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    Mike Budenolzer might be on the hot seat after his Milwaukee Bucks inexplicably lost in five games to the Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs, but he wasn't coming into the postseason.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "There was no tangible discussion, sources said, on Budenholzer's footing before the series with Miami unlike in past playoffs."

