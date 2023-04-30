Predicting Who Will Hold Each Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023

2 of 8

WWE barely waited a week to start teasing some tension between Zayn and Owens following their monumental win over The Usos, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are already on the road to breaking up.

The entire history of Owens and Zayn is built on them being best friends who have been rivals several times throughout their careers. Having one of them turn on the other so soon after they won the tag titles would almost be too predictable to try, and that's not even taking into account how upset the WWE Universe would be.

KO and Zayn putting aside their differences to win the Tag Team Championships was the culmination of several months of storytelling. It is one of the best examples of WWE giving the fans exactly what they wanted in recent memory. Taking that away from us would almost be cruel.

At some point, WWE needs to move away from The Usos and give other teams in the division a chance to shine. It has been almost two years since any other tag team felt like it mattered, but now, everyone has a chance to regain relevancy.

If you look at the lineup of other teams in the division right now, you will see that WWE actually has a pretty deep roster of diverse talents.

The Street Profits Alpha Academy, The Brawling Brutes, Los Lotharios, The Viking Raiders, Maximum Male Models, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, Legado Del Fantasma, Judgment Day, Imperium, Elias and Rick Boogs, The Good Brothers, Hit Row and The New Day.

Zayn and Owens should have a good reign with the belts before dropping them to a team that is not The Usos. SummerSlam feels too early for them to lose, but one of the fall or winter PPVs seems like a good choice.