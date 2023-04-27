Trades, Signings for Ravens to Help Lamar Jackson Meet Expectations of New Contract

G Fiume/Getty Images

Months of anxiety and anguish came to an end for Ravens fans Thursday afternoon after Lamar Jackson came to an agreement with Baltimore on a shiny new deal.

The 26-year-old became the highest-paid player in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $260 million contract, $185 million of which is guaranteed.

"For the last few months, there has been a lot of 'he say, she say,'" Jackson said in a video posted on the Raven's social media accounts. "A lot of nail-biting. A lot of head-scratching going on.

"But for the next five years, it's a lot of 'flock' going on."

It was a long journey to get to this point that was filled with drama, rough negotiations and even a trade request from Jackson on March 27. But the two parties managed to get it done right before Thursday's NFL draft.

With their superstar signal-caller locked down for the long term, Baltimore is now tasked with maximizing the roster around him in order to compete for a title during Jackson's prime.

There are a few moves the organization can still make ahead of next season to bolster an offense that already added star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.

Here are a few more players the Ravens can target.

Trade for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins, 30, has been the subject of trade rumors for a large portion of the offseason as he looks to move to an organization that's ready to compete. One of the main teams that has been connected to him are the Ravens.

Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reported Thursday afternoon that Jackson's new deal may actually help expedite a potential trade for the five-time All-Pro selection.

No matter where he's been in his career or who he's played with, Hopkins has been one of the elite receivers in the league since he was drafted out of Clemson in 2013. He has six 1,000-yard receiving seasons and four years in which he's finished with over 100 receptions.

He would automatically become the top target for Jackson even with Beckham in town.

Any deal for Hopkins would require a reworked contract as the Ravens aren't flushed with salary-cap space following Jackson's deal. Hopkins is set to make $19.4 million next season and $14.9 million in 2024, neither of which is guaranteed.

Trade for Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton

Another player that the Ravens have been connected to is Sutton.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the organization came close to acquiring the 27-year-old pass-catcher this offseason.

The Broncos decided to hang on to Sutton, and Baltimore pivoted by signing Beckham. It's also been reported that Denver is unlikely to trade him or Jerry Jeudy.

But there's always a price.

Sutton has been one of the better receivers in the league over the last few seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2019 after racking up 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season he had 64 catches for 829 yards and two scores in a struggling Denver offense.

Sign free-agent receiver Kenny Golladay

Anyone looking at Golladay's production over the last few years would think that this is a wild idea.

In his two years with the Giants after signing a massive four-year, $72 million deal, Golladay racked up just 43 receptions for 602 yards and one touchdown, which came in the final game of the regular season last year.

Golladay, 29, was released by New York and would be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Ravens if he is even half of what he was with the Lions over the first four years of his career. He had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

The price tag shouldn't be too bad either considering his recent production.

Sign free-agent guard Rodger Saffold

In addition to bolstering their receiving corps, the Ravens also need to improve Jackson's protection to help make sure he stays healthy.

They have a decent offensive line with stalwarts like Ronnie Stanley, Kevin Zeitler and the budding Tyler Linderbaum. But it wouldn't hurt to upgrade at a couple of spots, namely right guard.

Second-year player Ben Cleveland is slotted in at the position and there's still plenty of time for him to prove himself, but there may be a better options on the free-agent market.

One of those options is Saffold, who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills.

The 34-year-old would bring plenty of experience to an already talented line. He made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons and was an All-Pro selection in 2017.

His market value is $5.4 million, according to Spotrac. Saffold, who played on a one-year, $6.25 million contract last season, may need to take a paycut, or Baltimore might need to clear some space if it wants him.