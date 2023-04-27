Brittney Griner Talks Russian Imprisonment, Return to WNBA, Mercury, More

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner gave her first press conference Thursday since her detainment in Russia ended in December.

"I'm no stranger to hard times," she said when asked about her internal resilience to not only make it through her 294-day detention but also get to a place where she feels good about playing basketball again.

Griner's detainment was closely followed by her peers and sports fans alike who pressed the Biden administration to bring her home. The seven-time All-Star said she knew of those efforts, and they "made me have hope."

She also thanked her wife, Cherelle, and shared a funny story about their reunion:

It didn't take long for Griner to make it clear she wanted to resume playing in the WNBA after missing the entire 2022 season.

"I always believe in my ability," the 6'9" center told reporters. "... Being realistic, am I exactly where I want to be? No. But I'm on the right track to getting there."

Griner also joked about getting to play alongside longtime teammate Diana Taurasi, who turns 41 in June:

Griner's arrest at an airport outside of Moscow brought attention to the WNBA's pay structure. Although the league's current collective bargaining agreement raised salaries, many players still head overseas during the offseason, because they can earn significantly more there.

Prior to traveling to Russia, Griner lamented how she wasn't looking forward to the prospect. She confirmed Thursday she won't be playing year-round anymore and will only go overseas if she is part of the U.S. national team.

As expected, the Mercury officially announced in February they had re-signed Griner. Phoenix will open the regular season May 19 on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks.