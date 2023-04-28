Winners and Losers of Each NFL 2023 Draft-Day Trade from Round 1

2 of 7

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Texans Get: No. 3 overall pick, No. 105 pick



Cardinals Get: No. 12 pick, No. 33 pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick



The Houston Texans made the logical choice to grab Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick. There had been some buzz about the Texans passing on a QB to take a top defensive prospect. Instead they moved up from No. 12 to No. 3 to grab Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the 2024 first-round pick included in the deal is Houston's pick, not the Cleveland Browns' selection that the Texans also own.



Winner: DeMeco Ryans



The biggest winner in this deal is new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who has a defensive background and came from the San Francisco 49ers.

With the 49ers, Ryans watched pass-rusher Nick Bosa develop into a legitimate difference-maker and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Anderson, who logged 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons, has the potential to be a similar player.

"As a pass-rusher, Anderson is impressive with his inside countermoves," Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "His speed off the ball puts pressure on tackles vertically, and once they open their hips, he has the quickness and change of direction to dart inside and leave tackles grasping at air."

Ryans has his defensive centerpiece, and he got him without sacrificing arguably the most polished quarterback prospect in the class.



Loser: Will Levis



Heading into Thursday night, there was a lot of buzz about Kentucky quarterback Will Levis going to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4.

"Multiple sources around the league say the Colts would love to select him, but that gets complicated if Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is on the board," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote.

It turns out that this was a smokescreen. Indy preferred Florida's Anthony Richardson and took him at No. 4 instead. Perhaps the Colts would have been happy to take Levis if Richardson were off the board, but that didn't happen because Arizona dealt the No. 3 pick to a team seeking a defensive player.

Levis fell out of the first round entirely.

This trade wasn't the only reason why Levis fell. According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the toe injury that caused Levis to miss two games in 2022 was "problematic" for at least one team.

However, a trade at No. 3 that didn't involve a quarterback erased any chance of Levis going at No. 4.

