    LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne to Be Featured in 2023 SI Swimsuit Edition

    Adam WellsApril 27, 2023

    BATON ROUGE, LA - FEBRUARY 17: LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a meet between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators on February 17, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the featured athletes in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

    SI made the announcement on Thursday, along with an early look at some of the pictures that will be featured in the magazine.

    Sports Illustrated Swimsuit @SI_Swimsuit

    Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast, NCAA's highest-earning female athlete, social media sensation, and our newest SI Swim '23 model is officially joining the pages of this year's issue! Livvy is an absolute inspiration for other female athletes around the world and we couldn't be more… <a href="https://t.co/rxcaOH2Yp3">pic.twitter.com/rxcaOH2Yp3</a>

    Dunne recently finished her third season on the Tigers gymnastics team. She missed most of the year due to a stress reaction in her foot, but made her return on Feb. 24 against Alabama.

    The 20-year-old was held out of the NCAA tournament after not competing following the second round of the regionals. Head coach Jay Clark didn't provide a reason for her absence, though she was also dealing with two torn labrums and a torn biceps at one point early in the season.

    LSU advanced to the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive year and made it to the Four on the Floor for the second time in school history (2019).

    Dunne is also one of the most marketable athletes in college sports thanks to her large social-media presence. Her $3.5 million name, image and likeness valuation ranks second, behind Bronny James at $7.4 million, per On3.com.

    The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue featuring Dunne will be released on May 12.

