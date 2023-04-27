Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on World Title, Seth Rollins, CM Punk and More

1 of 4

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship was Triple H's call, as the chief content officer of WWE believes Raw needs its own title.

He also reported that it would "be a shock if Reigns does not take the WWE undisputed universal championship with him to SmackDown, which then opens the playing field on Raw for a new champion."

This is not an entirely surprising report given Triple H benefited from having a second championship in play during his time as an active competitor, primarily on Raw. In September 2002, the original World Heavyweight Championship was handed to him by Eric Bischoff in a still-notorious bit of booking.

There are certainly positives to each brand having its own titles.

First, it gives talent something to strive for. With Reigns competing almost exclusively on SmackDown, it often left the Raw brand at a standstill, with only the United States Championship for an entire roster of Superstars to strive for.

While the likes of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley challenging Austin Theory over the last year certainly helped elevate the stature and prestige of the title, it left other Superstars across the brand with little of substance to do outside of personal vendettas.

There are only so many of those that can go around, too.

Furthermore, it adds stakes to the show, and the ability to promote a world championship match at live events certainly helps drive attendance.

The negative? It waters the down the idea of an overarching champion who everyone works to defeat, especially one as dominant as The Tribal Chief.

Part of what has made his run atop WWE so effective over these last three years has been the seeming air of invulnerability, then how close he has come to losing the title before eking out a victory at the last second.

Those matches have come against stars of both brands, and the fact that he has not been on TV every week has helped elevate the significance of those title matches.

The product loses a bit of that with the introduction of another title.

Of course, the success of the World Heavyweight Championship will not be based on how it looks or how many replicas are draped over the shoulders of fans in arenas around the country but, rather, who that first Superstar to hold it is.

Speaking of which...

