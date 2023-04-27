Steph Curry Praised by Fans for Clutch Play as Warriors Hold Off De'Aaron Fox, Kings

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is king clutch.

The Golden State Warriors star led his team to a 123-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Game 5 of their first-round series on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, and now they'll have the opportunity to clinch a berth in the Western Conference semifinals in Game 6 at home.

Curry finished Wednesday's game with 31 points, two rebounds and eight assists in 42 minutes. His performance, particularly in the second half, helped the Warriors grab their first road win of the series.

However, the play of Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and the remainder of Golden State's stars should not be overlooked.

Green finished with 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block off the bench, and Looney notched four points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.

After the win, however, it was Curry who was praised by fans on Twitter for helping the Warriors hold off De'Aaron Fox and the Kings:

This was considered a must-win game for the Kings as the Warriors play far better at home than on the road, and now Sacramento will have to pull off the unthinkable and force a Game 7 against the defending champions.

If Curry and Co. are on their game, that's going to be pretty hard to do.

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday.