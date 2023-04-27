X

    Steph Curry Praised by Fans for Clutch Play as Warriors Hold Off De'Aaron Fox, Kings

    Erin WalshApril 27, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 26, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Stephen Curry is king clutch.

    The Golden State Warriors star led his team to a 123-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Game 5 of their first-round series on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, and now they'll have the opportunity to clinch a berth in the Western Conference semifinals in Game 6 at home.

    Curry finished Wednesday's game with 31 points, two rebounds and eight assists in 42 minutes. His performance, particularly in the second half, helped the Warriors grab their first road win of the series.

    However, the play of Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and the remainder of Golden State's stars should not be overlooked.

    Green finished with 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block off the bench, and Looney notched four points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.

    After the win, however, it was Curry who was praised by fans on Twitter for helping the Warriors hold off De'Aaron Fox and the Kings:

    JeffElJefe @JeffKCollins

    What an all-around team effort in clutch time by the Warriors... Curry, Klay, Wiggins, and even Draymond all hit huge shots.

    Cameron Gilliam @CameronJGilliam

    Curry's too good man. 😂🔥

    Joel Alexander @_joelcorrales

    STHEPENNNN CURRY⚡️🐐

    Ahmadbrema @Ahmadbrista

    Curry is clutch

    AZ 🥷🏾 @44_tayo

    STEPH CURRY, greatest player in the world

    X @XKnowles

    Look at curry man, so inspirational

    Shawn Davis @Shawny_D11

    Do I really even need to say it? Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are inevitable

    laura @Lauracherutt

    STEPHEN CURRY 🐐

    Salah's_Plays @SalahSlams

    Curry remains the greatest player to ever touch a basketball.

    𝒜ngelique @heyyyyangel

    clutch curry 👨‍🍳

    This was considered a must-win game for the Kings as the Warriors play far better at home than on the road, and now Sacramento will have to pull off the unthinkable and force a Game 7 against the defending champions.

    If Curry and Co. are on their game, that's going to be pretty hard to do.

    Game 6 is scheduled for Friday.