LeBron James Says 'Tonight, I Was S--t' in Lakers' Game 5 Loss vs. Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers had the opportunity to close out their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

They blew it.

The Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 116-99 in Game 5 on their home floor to force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles, and LeBron James acknowledged after the loss that he needs to be better moving forward.

"Tonight, I was s--t," James said. "And I'll be better in Game 6."

