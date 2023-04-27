X

    LeBron James Says 'Tonight, I Was S--t' in Lakers' Game 5 Loss vs. Grizzlies

    Erin WalshApril 27, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 26: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers had the opportunity to close out their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

    They blew it.

    The Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 116-99 in Game 5 on their home floor to force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles, and LeBron James acknowledged after the loss that he needs to be better moving forward.

    "Tonight, I was s--t," James said. "And I'll be better in Game 6."

