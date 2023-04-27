X

    LeBron James Called out by Fans for Struggles as Lakers Fall to Ja Morant, Grizzlies

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 26: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during Round One Game Five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 26, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were awesome Wednesday night. LeBron James was not. And so on to a Game 6 we go.

    Sometimes, it really is that simple.

    Morant (31 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) and Bane (33 rebounds, 10 rebounds, five assists) went off in a must-win Game 5, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 116-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

    NBA @NBA

    TOUGH BUCKET JA 💪<br><br>19-2 Grizzlies run on TNT ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel <a href="https://t.co/T8R2sJnzY8">pic.twitter.com/T8R2sJnzY8</a>

    NBA @NBA

    25 PTS for Ja 👀<br><br>Grizzlies up 6 on TNT.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel <a href="https://t.co/ZYSoE5FncG">pic.twitter.com/ZYSoE5FncG</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🛫🛫🛫 <a href="https://t.co/lFcYIMxHFq">https://t.co/lFcYIMxHFq</a> <a href="https://t.co/cyFMqG7lUp">pic.twitter.com/cyFMqG7lUp</a>

    NBA @NBA

    DESMOND BANE. SPLASH.<br><br>GRIZZLIES CLOSE Q1 ON A 10-0 RUN.<br><br>📺: TNT | Game 5 | LAL Leads 3-1 <a href="https://t.co/pxsyWahNBz">pic.twitter.com/pxsyWahNBz</a>

    The Grizzlies still face an uphill climb, trailing 3-2 in the series. Two more games of LeBron struggling would help their cause.

    The Lakers superstar finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, but he shot just 5-of-17 from the field (1-of-9 from three) and turned the ball over five times. That wasted a superstar showing from Anthony Davis, who put up 31 points and 19 boards.

    It wasn't vintage James, and Twitter let him know about it:

    Bally Sports @BallySports

    LeBron from 3-point range tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/GrizzOnBally?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GrizzOnBally</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sabvu4IYTz">pic.twitter.com/Sabvu4IYTz</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    LeBron in game 5 <a href="https://t.co/j7nKf4NP52">pic.twitter.com/j7nKf4NP52</a>

    LeBron James Called out by Fans for Struggles as Lakers Fall to Ja Morant, Grizzlies
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    nick wright @getnickwright

    Worst LeBron half since the 1st Half vs. the Clippers. Sloppy with the ball and his shooting slump continues. <br><br>Lakers incredibly fortunate to only be down 9 at the half. <br><br>That would've gotten out of hand if not for AD being great &amp; Dillon Brooks being Dillon Brooks.

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Just a bad half from LeBron James

    Aaron Larsuel @AaronLarsuel

    Lakers have done a lot of jogging and pointing while "getting back on defense". Not playing nearly hard enough or focused enough. D-Lo has been the main culprit, but LeBron and AD haven't had it either.

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    LeBron's athleticism and burst is gone and it probably isn't coming back this postseason. That foot injury has zapped him.

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    never seen lebron james play this awful in a playoff game ever man <br><br>this is actually unreal

    . @jordydagoat_

    Someone stick lebron in the gym and work on his 3 ball

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    Nah man LeBron is playing horrible.

    Laker Central @LakerCentral365

    AD showed up but LeBron was bad in this one. You need your stars on the road. Got nothing out of Troy and Dennis in 32 minutes.

    It always feels a bit strange to see James getting dunked on. The man is in his age-38 season and is coming off a Game 4 overtime win in which he willed the Lakers to victory, playing 45 minutes while putting up 22 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists.

    Plus, the game-defining moment—a 26-2 Grizzlies run between the third and fourth quarters that turned a one-point deficit into a 25-point margin—largely came with James on the bench.

    Perhaps it isn't surprising that James struggled Wednesday, with just one rest day after he emptied the tank in Game 4. Add in a tough road environment in Memphis, and Game 5's result isn't incomprehensible.

    It's just that...well, James so rarely plays this poorly. He's been as reliable as it gets for 20 years. When he struggles like he did in this one, it stands out.

    Surely, he'll be a different guy in Game 6 on Friday, back in Los Angeles. If he isn't, this series could head back to Memphis. It's not a trip James or the Lakers want to take.