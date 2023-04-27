X

    Jalen Brunson, Knicks Hailed by Twitter for Defense, Eliminate Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 27, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 26: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks to pass the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks have advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 years after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 of their first-round postseason matchup Wednesday.

    Once again, the Knicks posted a tremendous defensive performance. The Cavs entered the playoffs averaging 112.3 points per game, but they failed to hit 100 points four times in five postseason matchups versus the Knicks.

    Cleveland never led in Game 5 even though Knicks star Julius Randle missed the entire second half with a sprained left ankle suffered late in the second quarter. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson led his team to victory with 23 points. RJ Barrett had 21, and Immanuel Quickley scored 19 off the bench.

    But the star here was Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who dominated the Cavs' bigs with 13 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. He would have posted a double-double if you just counted his offensive boards (11). The Cavs only had four offensive boards as a team.

    Thanks in part to Robinson's efforts, the Knicks had 20 second-chance points to the Cavs' three.

    And with that, the Knicks move on in the playoffs after a tremendous performance against the favored Cavs. Twitter lauded the team's efforts, particularly on defense.

    Jalen Brunson, Knicks Hailed by Twitter for Defense, Eliminate Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    It's taking four Cavs to swarm Mitchell Robinson just for Cleveland to get a defensive board. On that last one, it left Donovan Mitchell on the floor. That's a huge component of Knicks' transition defense, too. Cavs can't get out running bc they all have to swarm Robinson.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    This is beautiful defense.

    Tom Piccolo @Tom_Piccolo

    I'm in awe of how hard this Knicks team has played tonight. Both ends of the floor. Brilliant defense. Pulverizing offense and rebounding. Such a strong identity they've built.

    KnicksNation @KnicksNation

    The Knicks defense has been outstanding tonight

    Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

    Knicks defense has been suffocating this series. Yes, there are things <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> could do better -- and there was a game they missed a whole bunch of open looks. But the Knicks are repeatedly making these guys work in tight spaces and Cleveland has to work so hard at that end.

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Knicks defense looks suffocating. They have slowed the Cavs down and turned it into an early 2010's style game. Will be interesting to see how they go up against the five out teams.

    Rohan Nadkarni @RohanNadkarni

    the Knicks were 18th in defense after the All-Star break, 19th overall, and yet they've looked like the Bad Boy Pistons against the Cavs

    Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS

    The Knicks won every effort battle in this series. Rebounding. Interior defense. Road wins to open Game 1 and close in Game 5. Thibs outcoached JB. Cavs reached 100 points only once. And Brunson was better than Mitchell. Wow.

    Talkin' Knicks @TalkinKnicks

    Donovan Mitchell is a perennial all star, Darius Garland was an all star last year. Jalen Brunson has never been an all star and outplayed them both<br><br>Jarrett Allen was an all star last year. Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein have never been all stars and both outplayed him

    The Strickland @TheStrickland

    Final thoughts:<br><br>-best Knicks win of the century<br>-RJ has arrived<br>-Mitchell Robinson and IQ were the 2nd and 3rd best players in a clincher?<br>-Jalen Brunson played his best defensive game of the season??<br>-Josh Hart clamped the guy they stole from us???<br>-OBI TOPPIN????<br><br>LETS GOOOOOO

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    Don't let this gentleman's sweep distract you from the fact that Jalen Brunson THOROUGHLY outplayed Donovan Mitchell for five games. That's the story.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Mitchell Robinson destroying the Cavs. No question the best big in the series.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    All we heard before the series was how dominant Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen would be.<br><br>Mitchell Robinson embarrassed and outmuscled BOTH of them in EVERY game. <br><br>START RECOGNIZING HIM AS ONE OF THE LEAGUE'S BEST BIG MEN. <a href="https://t.co/3pWs9bYdwq">pic.twitter.com/3pWs9bYdwq</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Mitchell Robinson is going to need a lawyer after this series for what he's done to Evan Mobley &amp; Jarrett Allen.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Knicks fans in NYC rn 🥾 <a href="https://t.co/2U86MXl5hp">pic.twitter.com/2U86MXl5hp</a>

    New York will now face either the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks or the No. 8 Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat lead that best-of-seven series three games to one entering Wednesday.