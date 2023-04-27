Jalen Brunson, Knicks Hailed by Twitter for Defense, Eliminate Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Hailed by Twitter for Defense, Eliminate Donovan Mitchell, CavsApril 27, 2023
The New York Knicks have advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 years after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 of their first-round postseason matchup Wednesday.
Once again, the Knicks posted a tremendous defensive performance. The Cavs entered the playoffs averaging 112.3 points per game, but they failed to hit 100 points four times in five postseason matchups versus the Knicks.
Cleveland never led in Game 5 even though Knicks star Julius Randle missed the entire second half with a sprained left ankle suffered late in the second quarter. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson led his team to victory with 23 points. RJ Barrett had 21, and Immanuel Quickley scored 19 off the bench.
But the star here was Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who dominated the Cavs' bigs with 13 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. He would have posted a double-double if you just counted his offensive boards (11). The Cavs only had four offensive boards as a team.
Thanks in part to Robinson's efforts, the Knicks had 20 second-chance points to the Cavs' three.
And with that, the Knicks move on in the playoffs after a tremendous performance against the favored Cavs. Twitter lauded the team's efforts, particularly on defense.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Knicks defense has been suffocating this series. Yes, there are things <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> could do better -- and there was a game they missed a whole bunch of open looks. But the Knicks are repeatedly making these guys work in tight spaces and Cleveland has to work so hard at that end.
Talkin' Knicks @TalkinKnicks
Donovan Mitchell is a perennial all star, Darius Garland was an all star last year. Jalen Brunson has never been an all star and outplayed them both<br><br>Jarrett Allen was an all star last year. Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein have never been all stars and both outplayed him
The Strickland @TheStrickland
Final thoughts:<br><br>-best Knicks win of the century<br>-RJ has arrived<br>-Mitchell Robinson and IQ were the 2nd and 3rd best players in a clincher?<br>-Jalen Brunson played his best defensive game of the season??<br>-Josh Hart clamped the guy they stole from us???<br>-OBI TOPPIN????<br><br>LETS GOOOOOO
KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse
All we heard before the series was how dominant Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen would be.<br><br>Mitchell Robinson embarrassed and outmuscled BOTH of them in EVERY game. <br><br>START RECOGNIZING HIM AS ONE OF THE LEAGUE'S BEST BIG MEN. <a href="https://t.co/3pWs9bYdwq">pic.twitter.com/3pWs9bYdwq</a>
New York will now face either the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks or the No. 8 Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat lead that best-of-seven series three games to one entering Wednesday.