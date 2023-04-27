5-Star SF Carter Bryant Commits to Arizona over Louisville; No. 11 Recruit for 2024

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five-star small forward Carter Bryant, one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, has committed to the Arizona Wildcats, he told Joe Tipton of On3.com.

Bryant said of his decision to commit to Arizona:

"I chose Arizona because it was a perfect situation for me as a player. To play for a coaching staff of that experience and prestige that believes in me as a young man and player is a beautiful thing. Coach Lloyd's system allows me to play for a program that pushes the pace and allows players one through five to make decisions.

"Coach (Jack) Murphy also did a wonderful job at recruiting not just me but my family and allowing me to be apart of his family and feel at home. The culture that has been built by the best fan base in the country is something that's very hard to turn down as a player."

Bryant is ranked as the 11th-best prospect in the country and fifth-best small forward in the 2024 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also considered the best prospect out of California, topping the likes of Isaiah Elohim and Yves Missi.

The Californian selected Arizona over Louisville, Gonzaga, Duke, Florida, LSU, USC and many others that made him an offer during the recruiting period.

Arizona had long been considered the favorite to land Bryant, according to Jason Scheer of 247Sports. He had been one of the program's top priorities and visited the Wildcats several times.

Bryant received an offer from Arizona in June 2022 and visited the program again last fall for the annual Red-Blue game. He said the team's coaching staff and fan base were considered in his decision-making process.

"The coaching staff has coached at multiple levels, whether that's high school, college or the pro level, even overseas," Bryant said on the livestream of his announcement. "The players they've had in the past ... I know their development is some of the best in the country. So I know that I'm gonna when I get there, I'm gonna get better."

Arizona now sits fourth in 247Sports' 2024 recruit basketball team rankings behind North Carolina, Baylor and Iowa State. The only other commitment the program has received in the 2024 class is from 4-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips.

The Wildcats finished the 2022-23 season with a 28-7 record and No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament but were eliminated in the first round.

With commitments from players like Bryant, Arizona will be hoping it can make a deep NCAA tournament run in the near future.