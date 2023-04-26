Rockets Gov. Tilman Fertitta Received 'Glowing Report' on New HC Ime Udoka

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta told reporters on Wednesday during an introductory press conference for Ime Udoka that he received a "glowing report" about the organization's new head coach.

"What we like about him is his ability to coach a basketball team, and that he's going to hold these guys to toughness, respectability, accountability, and it's everything how I like run a business," he said.

"It's important for me to feel good when I have questions and I get honest answers," Fertitta added. "The NBA told me they feel comfortable with Ime becoming coach of the Houston Rockets."

Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season by the Boston Celtics for "violations of team policies," though the team never specified publicly what led to the punishment.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in September that an independent law firm investigation found that Udoka "used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman."

When Joe Mazzulla was officially named the permanent head coach and given a contract extension in February, Udoka was fired.

"I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in," Udoka told reporters on Wednesday. "I stand by that and I feel much more remorse even now toward that. I spent this last offseason working on myself in a lot of different, different ways, improving in areas. [It was a] chance to sit back, reflect, and grow. And I think that'll make me a better coach and overall a better leader."

"That's where you start—with the ownership and accountability," he added. "I preach that to the players and so I have to take responsibility for my part in it."

Udoka's contrition sufficed for Fertitta.

"We're a forgiving world," he said, "and anybody that isn't forgiving then shame on them."

Udoka, 45, spent seven seasons (2012-13 to 2018-19) as an assistant coach on Gregg Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs before one-season stints as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Brooklyn Nets (2020-21).

He was then hired by the Celtics ahead of the 2021-22 season and led the team to a 51-31 record and a berth in the NBA Finals. The Celtics fell short of winning their first title since the 2007-08 season, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

That Celtics team was already a contender. Udoka will now take over a Rockets team deep into a rebuild around young players like Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. and Tari Eason.

Rebuilding a Houston team that has averaged 19.6 wins over the past three seasons is no small task. Fertitta, general manager Rafael Stone and the Rockets are trusting Udoka to take them to the next stage in their rebuild.