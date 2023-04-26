Pelicans' CJ McCollum Has Surgery for Thumb Injury; Won't Need Procedure on Shoulder

Stephen Maturen

New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum underwent surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Tuesday to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, the franchise announced Wednesday.

McCollum will not require surgery for the torn labrum in his right shoulder, the team announced. He is expected to make a full recovery from both injuries by the start of training camp.

McCollum had a solid 2022-23 season in New Orleans, which was his first full year with the Pelicans after being traded to the franchise from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 campaign.

The 31-year-old averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 75 games while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

McCollum helped the Pelicans finish ninth in the Western Conference with a 42-40 record, but they fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA's play-in tournament and were eliminated from postseason contention.

Part of that loss can be attributed to the absence of Zion Williamson, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury, and the ailments to McCollum, who wrote in his April 14 Andscape diary that he needed surgery three months ago but decided to play through the injuries.

McCollum wrote:

"My thumb is bad enough where I need surgery and I've needed surgery for a while. And I don't like to talk about injuries because then people say, 'Oh, he is making excuses.' But the reality is I decided to continue to play, so I can live with the performance of my play when I decided to play injured. I can live with that. And it's important as an athlete that you make decisions that you feel are best for you and your family. And for me and my family, it was more so about understanding this is my 10th year in league. We got a good team, we got a chance to make a run. And injuries that I have won't have a long-term impact on my future, according to the doctor. So, I can play through some pain. I can play through some discomfort and see what happens."



McCollum is under contract with the Pelicans through the 2023-24 campaign with a salary of $35.8 million.

While the veteran is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the season, much of the attention will be placed on the health of Williamson, who has appeared in just 114 games since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Pels in 2019.