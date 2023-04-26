Ranking the 5 Biggest Threats to Manchester City's Premier League Dominance

0 of 5

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

What looked to be a competitive title race in the Premier League this year has fallen flat as Manchester City has climbed the table from an eight-point deficit to get just two points behind league leaders Arsenal in a thrilling 4-1 victory.

Though the Gunners have led the league for most of the year, City's experience and quality on the field showed they have the mentality to overcome the gap in the table.

This begs the question: Can anyone knock them off their perch?

City's Premier League dominance over the past decade has been widely documented. Many thought this year would be the chance that another club could become champions.

Arsenal have been the closest team to them this season, and even they don't seem like they can stop the inevitable.

As the 2022/23 Premier League season comes to a close, here are the five teams that could potentially threaten City's title run next year.

This ranking is primarily based on form, coaching, squad depth and whether or not each squad has the right mentality to challenge for the top spot.