Ranking the 5 Biggest Threats to Manchester City's Premier League Dominance

Ranking the 5 Biggest Threats to Manchester City's Premier League DominanceApril 26, 2023
What looked to be a competitive title race in the Premier League this year has fallen flat as Manchester City has climbed the table from an eight-point deficit to get just two points behind league leaders Arsenal in a thrilling 4-1 victory.
Though the Gunners have led the league for most of the year, City's experience and quality on the field showed they have the mentality to overcome the gap in the table.
This begs the question: Can anyone knock them off their perch?
City's Premier League dominance over the past decade has been widely documented. Many thought this year would be the chance that another club could become champions.
Arsenal have been the closest team to them this season, and even they don't seem like they can stop the inevitable.
As the 2022/23 Premier League season comes to a close, here are the five teams that could potentially threaten City's title run next year.
This ranking is primarily based on form, coaching, squad depth and whether or not each squad has the right mentality to challenge for the top spot.
1. Arsenal
With how they have led the league for most of the year, it's only natural to believe that Arsenal can challenge again next season.
Arsenal's slow rebuild into what they are now is commendable and, indeed, something that shouldn't be overlooked.
The Gunners showed they could play aesthetically pleasing football and win with conviction.
They still have a fantastic squad filled with players who know and understand Mikel Arteta's system and flexibility in the transfer market should they want to add to their roster.
The biggest challenge for Arsenal will be overcoming the heartbreak of letting their lead slip so close to the end.
However, if they can overcome that psychological barrier and reinvest enough squad in the summer, they can repeat their title charge in the 2023/24 season.
2. Newcastle
Newcastle United are a surprising inclusion on the list, but their form in the 2022/23 season is hard to ignore.
The Eddie Howe-led team came into this season with a war chest, spending over £123 million to upgrade the squad.
Players like Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimãraes were brought to St James' Park in an effort to qualify for European football.
The Magpies have done that and then some, with an upside that could include a title challenge next year.
Howe has led a team that finished 11th in 2021/22 to a Champions League spot on the table with only seven matches to go.
If they can continue this form next year alongside their duties in European football and other title challengers slip up, Newcastle could be an excellent candidate to make a shock run at the Premier League title for the first time since the 1996/97 season.
3. Liverpool
Liverpool has not had the most outstanding season, but they are a few roster upgrades away from returning to their best.
Jürgen Klopp's men are on the outside looking in regarding European football, but their form as of late has them win three of their last five matches.
This winning run will give them the confidence to end the season on a high note as they head into the summer transfer window.
For the Reds to challenge for the title again, they must upgrade several positions, including backup center back, defensive midfielder due to Fabinho's sharp decline, and central midfield with the eventual departures of Naby Keïta and James Milner.
It will be a challenge to reinvest in the squad and quickly challenge for the title, but if any club is determined to do so, it's Liverpool.
4. Chelsea
Despite the poor on-field performances this year, next season could be a new-look Chelsea.
The Blues have a good squad filled with quality players that would slot in seamlessly with most Premier League sides.
Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernández, Noni Madueke, Wesley Fofana, Reece James and more have the talent to make a serious run at the Premier League title.
The caveat is, who will be the manager that can lead them there?
Chelsea has never been shy about firing coaches on a whim, but with new owner Todd Boehly, the American is taking his time with the club's next talisman.
The Blues have been linked to Vincent Kompany and recently ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Should they appoint a coach that can bring out the best in such a bloated squad, Chelsea has enough talent and resources to push their way back into the upper echelon of the Premier League.
5. Manchester United
It's been nearly a decade since Manchester United won the Premier League title.
Compared to rivals Manchester City and even Arsenal, United have plenty of issues in their squad to take care of before they genuinely consider challenging for the league.
For one, their defense and goalkeeping positions need an overhaul.
Lisandro Martínez was one of the best defenders in the league before suffering a foot fracture that ended his season on April 14th. But, for all the good the World Cup winner did for United's backline, Harry Maguire's mistakes in the back nullified most of that.
Similarly, though David de Gea has been an excellent steward for the club, the Spanish international is prone to a blunder now and again, not giving United's defense much confidence.
While the Red Devils have many top-class players, including Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Casemiro, they are a long shot and are making a title charge next season unless they fix the glaring holes on their roster.
Of course, anything can happen in the Premier League. Though their outcome looks pessimistic, Erik ten Hag is still a manager that can get a lot out of his squad.
If the Dutchman can continue to imprint his brand of football onto the club and acquire players that fit his style, then United should have enough to challenge for the title.