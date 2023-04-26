Aaron Rodgers Says Jets Can Win Super Bowl After Trade But 'Not Here to Be a Savior'

Elsa/Getty Images

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to begin a new chapter in his legendary career after being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets this week.

While the 39-year-old believes his new team is worthy of lofty expectations of competing for a championship this season, he also isn't putting too much pressure to turn the franchise around.

"I'm an old guy. So I want to be part of a team that can win it all," Rodgers told reporters during his introductory press conference on Wednesday. However, he later added, "I'm not here to be a savior of any kind."

The Jets paid a premium price to bring in the four-time NFL MVP, swapping the No. 13 pick for the No. 15 pick in Thursday's NFL draft and also giving up a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 conditional second-round pick. The 2024 selected becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays in at least 65 percent of the offensive snaps.

The completion of the trade ended a standoff between the Jets and Packers that lasted over a month while details of the deal were ironed out. Rodgers said he was never worried about the trade falling through, saying, "I believed it was going to happen the entire time."

After spending the last 18 years in Green Bay, Rodgers admitted, "This is a surreal day for me," but he reiterated his confidence in the Jets, saying, "I'm here because I believe in this team." However, he didn't commit to playing more than one year in New York, as he openly contemplated retirement earlier this offseason.

New York became an attractive destination for Rodgers thanks to the team's stalwart defense and dynamic group of offensive skill players. Jets general manager Joe Douglas made multiple offseason moves that would ease Rodgers' transition to his new home, such as the signing of former Packers receiver Allen Lazard and the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator.

"I just really believe this is the place I'm supposed to be," Rodgers said, also adding that Hackett's presence on the coaching staff is "a big reason I'm here." The signal-caller had put together back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 with Hackett as Green Bay's offensive coordinator, likely influencing the Jets to hire him despite his disastrous tenure as Denver Broncos head coach last year.

There was one proposal that Rodgers didn't accept, as he turned down New York legend Joe Namath's offer to wear his usual No. 12 jersey and will instead go back to his college jersey No. 8.

"To me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn't even want to go down that path. I'm excited about going back to my college number," he explained.

It's clear that Rodgers' sole focus is on bringing the Jets a Super Bowl title, something they haven't won since Namath was under center in 1967.

When he walked past the lone Lombardi Trophy within the Jets' facility on Wednesday, Rodgers said he felt "it looked a little lonely."

Time will tell if Rodgers is able to deliver on his aspirations of bringing a championship to New York.