Braun Strowman Injured; Edge Talks WWE Future; Vince McMahon-Women's Division Rumors

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Strowman Confirms He Suffered Injury

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that he is currently healing from an injury.

In the tweet, Strowman did not mention the exact nature of the injury, but he thanked his supports and apologized to fans for being unable to work live events over the weekend:

Strowman appeared to be in some distress Friday on SmackDown during a tag team match pitting him and Ricochet against The Viking Raiders. It was later reported by PWInsider.com (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) that Strowman suffered a concussion.

The 39-year-old Strowman was originally under contract with WWE from 2013 until his release in 2021. During his first stint with the company, he accomplished a great deal of success, including holding the Universal, Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Championships.

WWE re-signed Strowman in September 2022, and for much of his time back with the company, he has been part of a tag team with Ricochet.

While Strowman and Ricochet have yet to win tag team gold together, they have been involved in some entertaining matches, including the tag team showcase at WrestleMania 39.

The differing skill sets of Strowman and Ricochet seem to complement each other well, making them one of the better teams in a WWE tag team division that is on the rise.

No timetable was provided for Strowman's return, meaning Ricochet may have to temporarily go back to the singles division until his partner is back in the fold.

Edge Says He Has One Year of "Elite" Wrestling Left In Him

After being forced to retire from wrestling in 2011 due to a serious neck injury, Edge made his unexpected return to the ring in 2020.

Since then, Edge has been a part-time performer for WWE and largely one of the biggest fan favorites on the roster, but his time as an active competitor may be running short.

During an appearance this week on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Edge suggested that he may only stick around as an in-ring performer for another year before hanging up his boots for good:

"I don't want to stick around to the point where it's like, 'Oh, there he is. Okay.' I don't want to get there. When I come out now, I feel the explosion. I feel all of that to throw at them. That's still there. I don't know if that, for me, will ever go away. ...

"Now, I have two little girls that I have to spend the rest of my life taking care of. I have a wish list of things that are still to do, but it's not long, and neither is the time. At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I have to get in with Austin Theory, who is 25 and wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE."

Edge was a surprise entrant in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, and since then he has gone on to have memorable WrestleMania matches against Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

Most recently, The Rated-R Superstar defeated Balor in a hard-hitting Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39, and he has not appeared on WWE programming since then.

Edge is likely biding his time before his next big program, and based on his comments, it could prove to be one of his last.

The WWE Hall of Famer has gotten to have his fair share of dream matches since returning to the ring, and there are perhaps a few more waiting in the wings before he steps away for good.

Knowing how much he overcame to get back to the business he loves, Edge figures to soak in every second, as will his fans.

Female Superstars Reportedly Unhappy About Nixed Raw Segment

Some of the stars of the Raw women's division were reportedly upset about getting cut from Monday night's episode of Raw.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), multiple female Superstars were "vocal" about their unhappiness over having their television time taken away, including a scheduled backstage segment with WWE official Adam Pearce on this week's Raw.

PWInsider.com (h/t Mukherjee) reported that the segment or segments would have involved Sonya Deville, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, Tamina and Zelina Vega.

However, none of them was featured, and the main focus within the women's division was a six-woman tag team match that saw Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeat Damage CTRL.

PWInsider noted that cutting the other women from the show was a decision made remotely by WWE chairman Vince McMahon rather than WWE head of creative Triple H.

WWE's booking of the women's division on both Raw and SmackDown has been inconsistent for quite some time, making the cut segment a microcosm of a bigger problem.

With the WWE draft set for Friday's SmackDown and next week's Raw, perhaps shaking up the rosters will provide WWE's creative decision-makers with the desire and opportunity to handle the women's division better moving forward.

