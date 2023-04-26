X

    Russell Westbrook 'Immediately' Was in a Better Place Mentally After Lakers Trade

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 26, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers sits courtside before the game during round one game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on on April 25, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers lost their first-round series to the Phoenix Suns in five games, but Russell Westbrook played well for stretches and even looked like his old self during Games 2, 3 and 4.

    He was playing in a better mental state than he was when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

    "Once I got traded. Immediately, to be honest," he told Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points when asked when he felt a weight removed from his shoulders this season. "From that moment, honestly, mentally, I was in a better place."

    The Lakers brought the future Hall of Famer in before the 2021-22 season, and expectations were high with the Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combination. However, things went anything but according to plan, and the Purple and Gold didn't even qualify for the play-in tournament at 33-49.

    They also struggled out of the gate this season, and it was clear Westbrook was a less-than-ideal fit.

    He has been a ball-dominant playmaker who struggles with his outside shot throughout his career, and that doesn't work as well when James and Davis have the ball so often. James, in particular, needs outside shooters to kick to when defenders collapse on him, and Westbrook didn't fit the mold and struggled under the Laker spotlight.

    He was eventually traded to the Clippers and impressed at times in the series against the Suns with 28 points in Game 2, a 30-point double-double in Game 3 and 37 points in Game 4.

    Russell Westbrook 'Immediately' Was in a Better Place Mentally After Lakers Trade
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Perhaps he will look to re-sign with the Clippers this offseason and build on that momentum.