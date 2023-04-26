Russell Westbrook 'Immediately' Was in a Better Place Mentally After Lakers Trade

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers lost their first-round series to the Phoenix Suns in five games, but Russell Westbrook played well for stretches and even looked like his old self during Games 2, 3 and 4.

He was playing in a better mental state than he was when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Once I got traded. Immediately, to be honest," he told Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points when asked when he felt a weight removed from his shoulders this season. "From that moment, honestly, mentally, I was in a better place."

The Lakers brought the future Hall of Famer in before the 2021-22 season, and expectations were high with the Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combination. However, things went anything but according to plan, and the Purple and Gold didn't even qualify for the play-in tournament at 33-49.

They also struggled out of the gate this season, and it was clear Westbrook was a less-than-ideal fit.

He has been a ball-dominant playmaker who struggles with his outside shot throughout his career, and that doesn't work as well when James and Davis have the ball so often. James, in particular, needs outside shooters to kick to when defenders collapse on him, and Westbrook didn't fit the mold and struggled under the Laker spotlight.

He was eventually traded to the Clippers and impressed at times in the series against the Suns with 28 points in Game 2, a 30-point double-double in Game 3 and 37 points in Game 4.

Perhaps he will look to re-sign with the Clippers this offseason and build on that momentum.