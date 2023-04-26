X

    Windhorst on Damian Lillard: Put Heat 'On the List' if Blazers Trade Star in FA

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 26, 2023

    The Miami Heat are reportedly looking to get Jimmy Butler some help.

    Brian Windhorst of ESPN said the Heat are "on the cusp" of making a blockbuster move for a superstar, with Damian Lillard being a prominent target.

    "I think the Heat are on the cusp of looking for another star maneuver. I would put them on the list for Dame Lillard if Dame ends up getting traded," Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast (24:45 mark).

    "If he goes to market, I think the Heat are on that list. I don't know if they have enough. A lot of their offer would be built around Tyler Herro, who's just injured. But I suspect, I don't know for sure, just to be clear, I don't know for sure that they would offer him, but I would suspect that that would be the type of thing, that and draft picks."

