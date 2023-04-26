NFL Rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Not Likely to Be Traded by Broncos

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reportedly holding onto their receiving corps.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Broncos have set high prices for Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, making them unlikely to be traded during the 2023 draft process. Denver has been open to shaking up its receiver depth chart but not without landing a significant return.

