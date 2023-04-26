Christian McCaffrey Praises Sam Darnold After 49ers' Contract: 'He Can Do Everything'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Amid rumors Sam Darnold could start at least a few games for the San Francisco 49ers to begin next season, one of his current teammates who previously played with him as members of the Carolina Panthers had nothing but praise for the quarterback.

Christian McCaffrey told reporters Darnold "can do everything" on the football field:

"He can make every throw. He's smart. He's able to pick up things quickly and do his job. Doesn't play beyond anything, does exactly what he's told all the time, and adds a lot of flare to it, too. I got the privilege to play with Sam. Not enough, unfortunately. I had some injuries, but he's another guy who's just a gamer. And he's tough as hell. He's played through a lot and never made excuses."

The 49ers made a surprising signing when they gave Darnold a one-year, $4.5 million deal in March. It initially seemed like he was being added as an insurance policy if they needed a backup going into the season amid Brock Purdy's recovery from elbow surgery.

General manager John Lynch told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that Purdy "has earned the right" to be the starter in 2023 when he's ready to play.

This leaves Trey Lance's future very much up in the air. The No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft was the starter going into last season, but an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 ended his year prematurely.

Lynch did shoot down some of the trade rumors around Lance earlier this week, but Darnold's presence creates a potential opening for the 49ers to at least entertain offers for the 22-year-old.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter over the weekend that multiple teams around the NFL "believe Darnold will play meaningful snaps" for the 49ers, possibly in Week 1 depending on how Purdy's recovery goes and given Lance's "tenuous" position with the organization.

McCaffrey knows Darnold as well as anyone on the 49ers roster. They spent parts of two seasons together with the Panthers in 2021 and 2022 before McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco in October.

Darnold has failed to live up to the hype around him after he was the No. 3 pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 draft. He has played well in isolated moments over the years, but a lack of consistency has kept him from being a regular starter.

Last season with the Panthers was arguably the most success Darnold has had in the NFL. He threw for 1,143 yards with seven touchdowns, three interceptions and a 58.6 completion percentage in six starts.