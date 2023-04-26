NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 26 Schedule

NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 26 ScheduleApril 26, 2023
The Boston Bruins were historically good during the 2022-23 NHL regular season, setting league records for wins (65) and points (135) en route to winning the Presidents' Trophy. So wouldn't it be fitting for them to become the first team to advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs?
On Wednesday night, the Bruins will have that opportunity, as they'll be looking to finish off a series win over the Florida Panthers in a Game 5 matchup. Boston leads the series 3-1. No teams have yet to advance because there were no sweeps in the opening round.
The other Game 5 matchup set for Wednesday's slate features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken. That series is tied at 2, so this will be a pivotal contest.
Here's everything else you need to know about Wednesday's NHL action.
April 26 Playoff Schedule
Game 5: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 5: Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Bruins Aiming to Put Away Panthers
With how dominant the Bruins were throughout the regular season, it's a bit surprising they didn't sweep the Panthers to open the playoffs. But it would be even more surprising if Florida staves off elimination Wednesday night.
Boston went on the road and won Games 3 and 4, outscoring Florida 10-4 over the pair of contests. The Bruins are coming off their best offensive performance of the postseason thus far, as they tallied six goals in their Game 4 victory.
Taylor Hall has been leading the way for Boston. He has seven points on four goals and three assists through the first four games of the series. The fact he's on the Bruins' third line shows just how talented this team is.
"Credit to him—he's really elevated his game," Boston head coach Jim Montgomery said of Hall on NESN following Game 4. "Not only is he making plays, his habits and his details without the puck have been excellent."
If the Panthers hope to get back into the series, they'll need to do a better job of putting the puck in the net, like they did in their Game 2 win in which they scored six goals. They've only scored two in each of the past two games, which isn't enough to keep up with the Bruins.
Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark has been making it tough on Florida's attack, as he's recorded 70 saves over the past two contests. That included a series-high 41 in Game 4.
The Bruins should win Game 5 and advance, especially with it being on their home ice. But anything is possible this time of year, so maybe the Panthers make things entertaining.
Could Kraken Move One Win Away from Upsetting Avalanche?
The first playoff series in Kraken history is going much better than many likely predicted. After all, they have the set against the Avalanche (the defending Stanley Cup champions) tied at 2. Seattle could advance by either winning the next two games or two of the next three (if a Game 7 becomes necessary).
It won't be easy, though. Colorado is a talented team and should be highly motivated to capture the Cup for the second year in a row.
After the Kraken took Game 1 on the road, the Avalanche responded by winning Game 2 on their home ice and then Game 3 in Seattle. At that point, it seemed like Colorado may run away with the series. Yet, the Kraken responded with a 3-2 overtime victory at home in Game 4, as Jordan Eberle scored a power-play game-winning goal.
"We've been kind of the underdog from day one and we're just trying to fight back in this series," Eberle said, per Tim Booth of the Associated Press. "We still have a lot of work ahead of us."
If Seattle hopes to be successful, it may have to do a better job of slowing Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen. The 26-year-old has already scored five goals in the series, including two in each of the past two games.
It would be a disappointing end to the Avalanche's season if they can't get past the first round. They've made it to at least the second round in each of the previous four years and have legitimate championship aspirations again this year.