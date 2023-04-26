NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 26 Schedule

2 of 3

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

With how dominant the Bruins were throughout the regular season, it's a bit surprising they didn't sweep the Panthers to open the playoffs. But it would be even more surprising if Florida staves off elimination Wednesday night.

Boston went on the road and won Games 3 and 4, outscoring Florida 10-4 over the pair of contests. The Bruins are coming off their best offensive performance of the postseason thus far, as they tallied six goals in their Game 4 victory.

Taylor Hall has been leading the way for Boston. He has seven points on four goals and three assists through the first four games of the series. The fact he's on the Bruins' third line shows just how talented this team is.

"Credit to him—he's really elevated his game," Boston head coach Jim Montgomery said of Hall on NESN following Game 4. "Not only is he making plays, his habits and his details without the puck have been excellent."

If the Panthers hope to get back into the series, they'll need to do a better job of putting the puck in the net, like they did in their Game 2 win in which they scored six goals. They've only scored two in each of the past two games, which isn't enough to keep up with the Bruins.

Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark has been making it tough on Florida's attack, as he's recorded 70 saves over the past two contests. That included a series-high 41 in Game 4.

The Bruins should win Game 5 and advance, especially with it being on their home ice. But anything is possible this time of year, so maybe the Panthers make things entertaining.