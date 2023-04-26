X

    Clippers' Loss to Kevin Durant, Suns Has Fans Sounding off on Kawhi, George Injuries

    Erin WalshApril 26, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers high fives Eric Gordon #10 during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers have been eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs.

    The Phoenix Suns defeated the Clippers 136-130 on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round postseason matchup at Footprint Center to clinch a Western Conference semifinals date with the Denver Nuggets.

    It was a disappointing series for the Clippers, who won Game 1 before dropping four straight.

    While players like Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell did all they could to extend the series, it wasn't enough as the Clippers lacked their two biggest stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George because of knee injuries.

    George didn't appear in a single postseason game after suffering his injury in mid-March, while Leonard sprained his knee in Game 1 and played one more game before missing the following three.

    Following L.A.'s season-ending loss, NBA fans on Twitter were left wondering what could have been if the pair had stayed healthy:

    Mike Zimmelman @MZimmel

    Kawhi Leonard was on one of the best runs of his career heading into the postseason. Russell Westbrook rehabilitated after leaving the Lakers. I thought Paul George would of at least been available for a quarter.<br><br>I had such high hopes for the Clippers team.💔

    🎞 @PeakRT_

    Clippers have been hyped up since Summer of 2019 and have 1 deep playoff run to show for it (w/o kawhi). No matter how you look at it it's been a failure. They always somehow end up at the wrong end of unfortunate events

    Qamar Lewis @QLovesMT

    As much criticism as AD gets for always being hurt…..Kawhi should be given that same energy.

    Himothy 🤴🏾 @dakarij1

    Kawhi Let Me Down Man 🤦🏽‍♂️

    Clique Productions @ImClique_

    we really boutta have another hypothetical "Clippers couldve been good" season . agony

    AJ King @allday_ajking

    Man, please get Kawhi and PG healthy. I cant stand to see Phoenix cookin like this lmaooo

    chris @chris155223

    The clippers literally have everything to be a championship team they have the coaching and depth PG and Kawhi can just never be healthy such a failed experiment

    @abdz24

    Man clippers fans have suffered with this kawhi/pg stuff. They have all these plus role players but it just never matters due to health of their top end guys

    Victor Newman @mrwallace918

    The Clippers curse is real!! In four seasons with PG and Kawhi PG has played in 189 out of 308 regular season games, while PTO has played 161 games. The thunder still own four draft picks from them and they traded SGA to get Playoff P!!

    Ben Whitman @Ben_Whitman_

    If the clippers had Kawhi I think they win this series. If they have both Kawhi and PG they definitely would've won this series

    Mike J. Asti @MikeAsti11

    Imagine this Clippers-Suns series WITH Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

    Leonard and George have struggled to remain healthy since joining the Clippers ahead of the 2019-20 season, and it's cost the team in some of its biggest moments, such as Tuesday night.

    If the duo could stay healthy, L.A. would probably have just as good a chance as anyone to compete for a title. Until that happens, though, the Clippers will continue to fall short of expectations.

    Both Leonard and George are under contract for the 2023-24 season on deals worth $45.6 million each. They both also hold player options for 2024-25 worth $48.8 million, so they probably aren't going anywhere anytime soon.