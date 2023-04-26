Clippers' Loss to Kevin Durant, Suns Has Fans Sounding off on Kawhi, George Injuries

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have been eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Clippers 136-130 on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round postseason matchup at Footprint Center to clinch a Western Conference semifinals date with the Denver Nuggets.

It was a disappointing series for the Clippers, who won Game 1 before dropping four straight.

While players like Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell did all they could to extend the series, it wasn't enough as the Clippers lacked their two biggest stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George because of knee injuries.

George didn't appear in a single postseason game after suffering his injury in mid-March, while Leonard sprained his knee in Game 1 and played one more game before missing the following three.

Following L.A.'s season-ending loss, NBA fans on Twitter were left wondering what could have been if the pair had stayed healthy:

Leonard and George have struggled to remain healthy since joining the Clippers ahead of the 2019-20 season, and it's cost the team in some of its biggest moments, such as Tuesday night.

If the duo could stay healthy, L.A. would probably have just as good a chance as anyone to compete for a title. Until that happens, though, the Clippers will continue to fall short of expectations.

Both Leonard and George are under contract for the 2023-24 season on deals worth $45.6 million each. They both also hold player options for 2024-25 worth $48.8 million, so they probably aren't going anywhere anytime soon.