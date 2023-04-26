X

    Hawks' Quin Snyder Reveals Advice to Trae Young Before Game-Winning Shot vs. Celtics

    Erin WalshApril 26, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 25: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    "Ice Trae" was in his element on Tuesday night.

    Trae Young led the Hawks to a 119-117 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their first-round postseason matchup at TD Garden on Tuesday, helping Atlanta force a Game 6 and avoid elimination.

    The 24-year-old notched 38 points, four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in the win. He also made the game-winning shot with just 2.1 seconds remaining on the clock.

    ICE TRAE WINS IT FOR THE HAWKS 🥶<br><br>38 PTS TO FORCE A GAME 6 😱 <a href="https://t.co/6BOoEh4ZQz">pic.twitter.com/6BOoEh4ZQz</a>

    After the win, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder revealed the encouraging advice he gave to the team before Young's game-winner:

    "Be instinctive. Make a play. We all believe in you." - Quin Snyder on what he said to Trae before that final possession. <a href="https://twitter.com/HawksOnBally?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HawksOnBally</a>

    Snyder also praised Young for his big performance while also acknowledging the contributions he got from some other players, including John Collins, who finished with 22 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal:

    Quin Snyder:<br><br>"Trae put us on his back in the 4Q, and I think he'd be the first one to tell you that this was about our team - and it was - because we got contributions across the board."

    Tuesday's win was also quite impressive for the Hawks as they were without Dejounte Murray, who was serving a one-game suspension for making contact with and verbally abusing a game official at the end of Game 4.

    Murray is expected back in the Atlanta lineup for Game 6, which means the Hawks will have a good chance to force a Game 7 in Boston if the Celtics step off the gas pedal like they did on Tuesday night.

    Game 6 between the Hawks and Celtics is set for Thursday.

