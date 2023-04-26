Hawks' Quin Snyder Reveals Advice to Trae Young Before Game-Winning Shot vs. Celtics

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"Ice Trae" was in his element on Tuesday night.

Trae Young led the Hawks to a 119-117 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their first-round postseason matchup at TD Garden on Tuesday, helping Atlanta force a Game 6 and avoid elimination.

The 24-year-old notched 38 points, four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in the win. He also made the game-winning shot with just 2.1 seconds remaining on the clock.

After the win, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder revealed the encouraging advice he gave to the team before Young's game-winner:

Snyder also praised Young for his big performance while also acknowledging the contributions he got from some other players, including John Collins, who finished with 22 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal:

Tuesday's win was also quite impressive for the Hawks as they were without Dejounte Murray, who was serving a one-game suspension for making contact with and verbally abusing a game official at the end of Game 4.

Murray is expected back in the Atlanta lineup for Game 6, which means the Hawks will have a good chance to force a Game 7 in Boston if the Celtics step off the gas pedal like they did on Tuesday night.

Game 6 between the Hawks and Celtics is set for Thursday.