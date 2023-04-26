Trae Young Game-Winner Stuns NBA Twitter as Tatum, Celtics Ripped for Loss to Hawks

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Boston Celtics had the perfect opportunity to close their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks in Tuesday's Game 5, but Hawks point guard Trae Young refused to go down without a fight.

Young poured in 38 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left on the clock, to power Atlanta to a 119-117 win and spoil the night for Boston fans at TD Garden.

The Celtics led by as many as 13 points during the game and looked like they were cruising to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Unfortunately, they allowed 37 fourth-quarter points to a Hawks team that was without its second-leading scorer in Dejounte Murray, who was serving a one-game suspension.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 35 points, but his running mate Jayson Tatum failed to show up, as he finished with 19 points on 8-of-22 from the field and 1-of-11 from beyond the arc. Tatum was also assessed a late technical foul that kept Atlanta's hopes alive.

NBA Twitter was disappointed in the Celtics' failure to close things out on their home floor, with Tatum bearing a brunt of the blame for his off night:

The Celtics are hoping to make a second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, but Tuesday's loss is a bump in the road. Boston still has a 3-2 series lead and will have to regroup quickly if it hopes to be victorious in Thursday's Game 6 in Atlanta.