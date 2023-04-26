X

    Trae Young Game-Winner Stuns NBA Twitter as Tatum, Celtics Ripped for Loss to Hawks

    Doric SamApril 26, 2023

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, center, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    The Boston Celtics had the perfect opportunity to close their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks in Tuesday's Game 5, but Hawks point guard Trae Young refused to go down without a fight.

    Young poured in 38 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left on the clock, to power Atlanta to a 119-117 win and spoil the night for Boston fans at TD Garden.

    The Celtics led by as many as 13 points during the game and looked like they were cruising to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Unfortunately, they allowed 37 fourth-quarter points to a Hawks team that was without its second-leading scorer in Dejounte Murray, who was serving a one-game suspension.

    Jaylen Brown led Boston with 35 points, but his running mate Jayson Tatum failed to show up, as he finished with 19 points on 8-of-22 from the field and 1-of-11 from beyond the arc. Tatum was also assessed a late technical foul that kept Atlanta's hopes alive.

    NBA Twitter was disappointed in the Celtics' failure to close things out on their home floor, with Tatum bearing a brunt of the blame for his off night:

    John Karalis 🇬🇷🇦🇲 🇺🇦 @John_Karalis

    Absolute embarrassment of a loss. The day after Tatum admitted they got comfortable and let series go too long, they got comfortable and let this series go too long.

    Mike Lobikis @MLfromDeep

    Celtics are unserious. Tatum is unserious. Whole east is officially wide open. These guys are frauds.

    Jorge Rivera Marín @rbc12steps

    My god, the Celtics<br><br>lmao<br><br>Choke job for the ages

    Michstfr @Michstfr1

    Tonight's loss by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> was not just inexcusable it really makes me wonder if they lack a certain instinct. Up 13 in the middle of the 4th at home in a close out game and the other team is missing 2nd best player you choke all over yourself with absolutely the dumbest..

    IAMKINGEPP @IAMKINGEPP

    Tatum is not him

    Charlie @sharpiecharlie

    Tatum went 1-11 from 3P <a href="https://t.co/AFUWCxeJQc">pic.twitter.com/AFUWCxeJQc</a>

    kufre☄️ @kufreao

    That Tatum performance <a href="https://t.co/NpjXZKqqZp">pic.twitter.com/NpjXZKqqZp</a>

    Jayson Tatum 4 MVP @_RichLawd

    Celtics choked the last 5 minutes away 🤦🏿‍♂️

    Black Migo Stewy @methe_3

    As much as I love him this where I get some of the criticism of Jayson Tatum. Ya gotta close this game

    Len 🥶 @icecoldlen

    Jayson Tatum is not that guy. Hard to win when your "best player" is so inefficient shooting the ball

    Paul Pierce Goat @PierceGoat

    Tatum should be embarrassed. Horrible performance. Stupid tech.

    Shaq @psilowhack

    This loss completely on tatum

    The Celtics are hoping to make a second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, but Tuesday's loss is a bump in the road. Boston still has a 3-2 series lead and will have to regroup quickly if it hopes to be victorious in Thursday's Game 6 in Atlanta.