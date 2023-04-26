X

    Islanders Keep Hopes Alive as Fans Praise Mathew Barzal in Game 5 Win vs. Hurricanes

    Erin WalshApril 26, 2023

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 25: Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on April 25, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

    The New York Islanders aren't done yet.

    The Isles staved off elimination on Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup at PNC Arena to force a Game 6 at their home rink.

    New York came out hot in the first period on a goal by Pierre Engvall at the 10:27 mark to take a 1-0 lead entering the second period.

    NHL @NHL

    YO PIERRE 👀
Engvall gets the @NYIslanders on the board first in Game 5! #StanleyCup

    Brock Nelson added to the Isles' lead after a shot from Engvall took a weird bounce off of Sebastian Aho's face before Nelson knocked it in at the 3:16 mark of the middle frame.

    x - New York Islanders @NYIslanders

    BROOOOOOOOCCCCCKKKKKKKKK

    Hurricanes forward Paul Stastny got Carolina back into it with a goal at the 13:10 mark of the second period, but the Islanders restored their two-goal lead on a beautiful tally by Mathew Barzal just under five minutes later.

    Carolina Hurricanes @Canes

    Pucks on net.
Pucks on net.
Pucks on net.

    x - New York Islanders @NYIslanders

    BARZALLLLL. 3-1 #ISLES

    The Islanders took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but the Hurricanes continued to chip away at the deficit. Aho tallied Carolina's second goal of the night to put his team back within one at the 10:28 mark of the final frame.

    However, that was all the Canes could muster as the Islanders put the clamps on defensively to close out the win.

    After the game, fans praised Barzal and the Islanders for forcing a Game 6 and keeping the team's title hopes alive:

    Stefen Rosner @stefen_rosner

    Barzal looks like Barzal tonight. Skating with a pupose. #Isles

    Stefen Rosner @stefen_rosner

    Barzal has two snipes this series. Confidence with his shot building a bit, so it seems. #Isles

    ITP @icingthepuckpod

    CALL MATT BARZAL A SWIFFER WET JET CUS HE JUST MOPPED THE FLOOR ON THE CANES

    Ashley @HeyAsh89

    We love a healthy Barzal 😍

    :) @eideticelle

    mat barzal the man that you are 😭 this is amazing

    Michael Natale @mikereportblog

    Huge goal by Mat Barzal! Really good effort by the #Isles in that second period.

    Bishopville_Red @bishopvillered

    That's just a great finish. Great to see Barzal take the shot. #Isles.

    Jerry Beach @JerryBeach73

    The Islanders display the pedigree they built in 2020 and 2021 and extend the series to Friday. That was an ELECTRIC final few minutes and a terrific job of PBP by Brendan Burke. Whew.

    IslandTim @CityTim30

    Islanders staying alive!!! Winnnnnnnn #Isles

    If the Islanders are now going to force a Game 7, they will need players like Barzal to continue firing on all cylinders. That said, Ilya Sorokin's impact in goal should not be understated, as the potential Vezina Trophy candidate stopped 27-of-29 shots in the win.

    The Islanders and Hurricanes will meet in Game 6 at UBS Arena on Friday.