Islanders Keep Hopes Alive as Fans Praise Mathew Barzal in Game 5 Win vs. Hurricanes

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Islanders aren't done yet.

The Isles staved off elimination on Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup at PNC Arena to force a Game 6 at their home rink.

New York came out hot in the first period on a goal by Pierre Engvall at the 10:27 mark to take a 1-0 lead entering the second period.

Brock Nelson added to the Isles' lead after a shot from Engvall took a weird bounce off of Sebastian Aho's face before Nelson knocked it in at the 3:16 mark of the middle frame.

Hurricanes forward Paul Stastny got Carolina back into it with a goal at the 13:10 mark of the second period, but the Islanders restored their two-goal lead on a beautiful tally by Mathew Barzal just under five minutes later.

The Islanders took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but the Hurricanes continued to chip away at the deficit. Aho tallied Carolina's second goal of the night to put his team back within one at the 10:28 mark of the final frame.

However, that was all the Canes could muster as the Islanders put the clamps on defensively to close out the win.

After the game, fans praised Barzal and the Islanders for forcing a Game 6 and keeping the team's title hopes alive:

If the Islanders are now going to force a Game 7, they will need players like Barzal to continue firing on all cylinders. That said, Ilya Sorokin's impact in goal should not be understated, as the potential Vezina Trophy candidate stopped 27-of-29 shots in the win.

The Islanders and Hurricanes will meet in Game 6 at UBS Arena on Friday.