NBA Rumors: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Diagnosed with Torn Meniscus After Knee Injury

Los Angles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The two-time Finals MVP missed the final three games of the Clippers' first-round series against the Phoenix Suns due to the injury.

"He's definitely hurt," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said prior to Game 5, per Mark Medina of The Sporting Tribune.

"It's not load management where he's taking time off. He's shown in the past that he's played through injuries in the playoffs. If it's something he can't play through, then it has to be pretty serious. We're not talking about he's sitting out because of load management or he's tired. It's nothing like that. It's an actual thing."

Leonard has spent much of his time in a Clippers uniform dealing with various injuries, most notably an ACL tear that cost him the entire 2021-22 season.

He has been regularly held out of back-to-backs for several years for injury management dating back to his time with the Toronto Raptors.