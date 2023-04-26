X

    NBA Rumors: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Diagnosed with Torn Meniscus After Knee Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 26, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 20: The LA Clippers look on during the game against the Phoenix Suns during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV

    "Kawhi Leonard, he's been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee… This is an injury that clearly popped up in those first 2 games of this playoff series against the Suns"<a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> with the latest on Kawhi Leonard's knee injury 🤕<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunItBack?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunItBack</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClipperNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClipperNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/5s29UzA9VI">pic.twitter.com/5s29UzA9VI</a>

    The two-time Finals MVP missed the final three games of the Clippers' first-round series against the Phoenix Suns due to the injury.

    "He's definitely hurt," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said prior to Game 5, per Mark Medina of The Sporting Tribune.

    "It's not load management where he's taking time off. He's shown in the past that he's played through injuries in the playoffs. If it's something he can't play through, then it has to be pretty serious. We're not talking about he's sitting out because of load management or he's tired. It's nothing like that. It's an actual thing."

    Leonard has spent much of his time in a Clippers uniform dealing with various injuries, most notably an ACL tear that cost him the entire 2021-22 season.

    He has been regularly held out of back-to-backs for several years for injury management dating back to his time with the Toronto Raptors.

    NBA Rumors: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Diagnosed with Torn Meniscus After Knee Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon