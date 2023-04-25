Kings' De'Aaron Fox '99-100%' Playing Game 5 vs. Warriors Despite Finger Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox won't let his finger injury stop him from taking the court in a pivotal Game 5 matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Fox told reporters on Tuesday that he's "99-100 percent" going to play on Wednesday despite dealing with a fractured index finger on his left hand.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Monday that Fox was expected to be listed as doubtful for Game 5. Despite the severity of his injury, he didn't seem worried about being on the court, saying, "I think I'll be fine."

Fox added that this injury would probably cause "a week or two absence" if it occurred during the regular season, but he feels he can take the floor "given the playoff circumstances." He had underwent X-rays after Sunday's Game 4 loss to Golden State, and he said he can still dribble and shoot the ball.

The 2023 All-Star selection is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds through the first four games of the series, which is tied 2-2 with both teams winning each of their home games. The Warriors' struggles in road games this season bode well for the Kings' chances at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, even with an ailing Fox in the lineup.

While Fox's availability is a confidence boost for Sacramento, multiple players will need to increase their level of production to win Game 5. Backup point guard Davion Mitchell could see increased minutes, while Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk will have to be more aggressive on the offensive end.