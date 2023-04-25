Report: Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner to Enter Transfer Portal; Open to ND Return

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner reportedly will enter the transfer portal.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Buchner is expected to have a "strong market" since he is the most accomplished quarterback to enter the portal during the spring period but is willing to return to Notre Dame.

Buchner, a junior with three years of eligibility remaining, played three games last season, including a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina in which he finished 18-of-33 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions and rushed for 61 yards and two scores on 12 attempts.

