Jaguars' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets
The 2023 NFL draft has a little different feel for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After picking No. 1 in back-to-back drafts and in the top 10 in each of the last four, they aren't scheduled to be on the clock until No. 24.
The Jaguars made massive strides in 2022. They had their first winning season and playoff berth since 2017. It was the second time they've made the postseason since 2007.
This time, they have a foundation they can build on. Trevor Lawrence looked the part of a former No. 1 pick, and Doug Pederson gave the club a sense of credibility it did not enjoy under Urban Meyer.
The continuation of this success is going to rely on the team continuing to nail the draft, though. With less resources, each pick becomes more important as the Jaguars will enter 2023 with actual expectations of returning to the playoffs.
As they look to continue building out the roster, here's a look at some of their top targets with the 24th pick.
OT Darnell Wright
Last offseason the Jaguars made a lot of great decisions that helped Trevor Lawrence.
They brought in multiple receivers and tight end Evan Engram to upgrade his arsenal. They made moves to upgrade his pass protection, too. They signed Brandon Scherff in free agency and re-signed Cam Robinson to man the left tackle spot.
They'll need to continue that trend by making sure they have a suitable right tackle to replace Jawaan Taylor. The Kansas City Chiefs handed Taylor a hefty contract and will likely switch him to the left side.
So while no one can blame Taylor for leaving or the Jaguars for losing him, replacing him has to be a priority.
Right now, it appears Walker Little will be in line for the job. Little has played sparingly in two seasons with Jacksonville, but he hasn't done enough to just be handed the job. If someone like Darnell Wright is on the board, the Jaguars would have to consider taking him.
As a bonus, the 6'5", 333-pound tackle played on the right side in his final season at Tennessee. According to PFF, he gave up no sacks, two hits and just six hurries.
Wright's upside and skills make him a perfect fit for the Jaguars moving forward.
Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
General manager Trent Baalke made it clear last year that he loves traits. Travon Walker was one of the more unlikely No. 1 picks, but Baalke chose the Georgia defender based on his incredibly athletic gifts and potential.
So it wouldn't be surprising if Myles Murphy turns out to be right up his alley. Murphy is another size and speed marvel. At 6'5", 268 pounds he ran a reported 4.52 40-yard dash at his pro day on his way to a 9.88 unofficial relative athletic score, per Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network.
The B/R scouting department is especially high on Murphy. He ranks fourth overall on their big board, but he carries an average rank of 17th on the NFL Mock Draft database consensus big board.
Still, there's enough variance in opinion to believe he could fall to the Jags at 24.
If he does, it wouldn't be surprising to see him become the pick. Josh Allen is in the final year of his contract, and Walker's flexibility would allow Jacksonville to have all three on the field at the same time.
S Brian Branch, Alabama
If the Jaguars are going to break through to become part of the elite in the AFC, it's going to mean beating the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen in the playoffs.
With that in mind, it's not a bad idea to look to beef up the secondary through the draft.
While Brian Branch is listed as a safety in our rankings, he primarily played in the slot at Alabama with some reps all over the defensive backfield as needed. He could work as a deep safety, playing in the box or lining up in the slot as a nickel corner.
That makes him an excellent fit for the Jaguars moving forward.
Rayshawn Jenkins was ranked 80th out of the 88 safeties that PFF graded last season. Tre Herndon is the likely slot right now, and he was ranked 93rd out of 118 cornerbacks.
Branch would be a big upgrade over either of them. While he might be better off focusing on just one position from the outset of his career, he could blossom into a foundational piece of the defense and a roving chess piece in the secondary with time.
That will be useful come playoff time.