Jaguars' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

AP Photo/John Amis

The 2023 NFL draft has a little different feel for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After picking No. 1 in back-to-back drafts and in the top 10 in each of the last four, they aren't scheduled to be on the clock until No. 24.

The Jaguars made massive strides in 2022. They had their first winning season and playoff berth since 2017. It was the second time they've made the postseason since 2007.

This time, they have a foundation they can build on. Trevor Lawrence looked the part of a former No. 1 pick, and Doug Pederson gave the club a sense of credibility it did not enjoy under Urban Meyer.

The continuation of this success is going to rely on the team continuing to nail the draft, though. With less resources, each pick becomes more important as the Jaguars will enter 2023 with actual expectations of returning to the playoffs.

As they look to continue building out the roster, here's a look at some of their top targets with the 24th pick.