Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Declines to Speak to Media After LeBron, Lakers Win Game 4

Dillon Brooks is staying silent with the Memphis Grizzlies on the brink of elimination after Monday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference playoff series.

Speaking to reporters, Brooks simply said "I'm out" rather than commenting on the game.

After the Grizzlies' win in Game 2, Brooks declared LeBron James to be "old" and he doesn't "respect no one" until they score 40 points against him.

""He's not at the same level as he was when he was in Cleveland and winning championships in Miami," Brooks added. "I wish I got to see that. I mean, it would have been a harder, harder task (to guard him)."

Brooks and James had a discussion on the court before Game 3. The Grizzlies' enforcer was ejected from the game in the third quarter after being called for a flagrant 2 foul when he appeared to hit the four-time NBA MVP with a low blow.

After refusing to speak with reporters following the Game 3 loss, Brooks told reporters on Sunday the perception of him as a "villain" from fans and the media played a role in him being ejected because it "creates a whole different persona on me."

James got the last laugh against Brooks and the Grizzlies in Game 4. The future Hall of Famer sent the game to overtime with a driving layup with 0.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

LeBron finished the game with 22 points and 20 rebounds, making him the first Lakers player with a 20-20 performance in the playoffs since Shaquille O'Neal in 2004.

The Grizzlies earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record during the regular season. It's the second successive year they have won at least 50 games, but one more loss will send the team home in the first round.

Memphis will host Game 5 against the Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.