    Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Declines to Speak to Media After LeBron, Lakers Win Game 4

    Adam WellsApril 25, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 24: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during Round One Game Four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Dillon Brooks is staying silent with the Memphis Grizzlies on the brink of elimination after Monday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference playoff series.

    Speaking to reporters, Brooks simply said "I'm out" rather than commenting on the game.

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Dillon Brooks didn't speak to reporters for the second straight game. "I'm out," he said.

    After the Grizzlies' win in Game 2, Brooks declared LeBron James to be "old" and he doesn't "respect no one" until they score 40 points against him.

    ""He's not at the same level as he was when he was in Cleveland and winning championships in Miami," Brooks added. "I wish I got to see that. I mean, it would have been a harder, harder task (to guard him)."

    Brooks and James had a discussion on the court before Game 3. The Grizzlies' enforcer was ejected from the game in the third quarter after being called for a flagrant 2 foul when he appeared to hit the four-time NBA MVP with a low blow.

    ESPN @espn

    Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. <a href="https://t.co/LL9CLRAryy">pic.twitter.com/LL9CLRAryy</a>

    After refusing to speak with reporters following the Game 3 loss, Brooks told reporters on Sunday the perception of him as a "villain" from fans and the media played a role in him being ejected because it "creates a whole different persona on me."

    James got the last laugh against Brooks and the Grizzlies in Game 4. The future Hall of Famer sent the game to overtime with a driving layup with 0.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    The King sends it to OT <a href="https://t.co/EhmqQHLbrn">pic.twitter.com/EhmqQHLbrn</a>

    LeBron finished the game with 22 points and 20 rebounds, making him the first Lakers player with a 20-20 performance in the playoffs since Shaquille O'Neal in 2004.

    The Grizzlies earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record during the regular season. It's the second successive year they have won at least 50 games, but one more loss will send the team home in the first round.

    Memphis will host Game 5 against the Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.