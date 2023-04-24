Bucs Rumors: All-Pro OT Tristan Wirfs' $18.2M 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the fifth-year option for offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The option is worth $18.2 million and locks him in with the organization through the 2024 season.

Wirfs, 24, has been one of the best at his position since he was drafted 13th overall in 2020 and already has a long list of accomplishments in his short career.

Wirfs won a Super Bowl in his rookie year and has been named to two All-Pro teams (one first team, one second team) and two Pro Bowls over his first three seasons in the league as he helped protect Tom Brady.

The option won't kick in until next season, so Wirfs will still be on the cheap for the Buccaneers in 2023 as he's set to make $2.8 million, according to Spotrac.

After spending most of his professional and collegiate career at right tackle, Tampa Bay has discussed moving Wirfs over to the left side this offseason after the team released veteran Donovan Smith on March 7.

It wouldn't be a bad idea for the team to move its best offensive lineman to protect the blind side of whomever the future quarterback is. As it stands, Baker Mayfield is atop of the depth chart after signing with the organization earlier in the offseason.

Tampa Bay has seen a lot of changes on the offensive side of the ball over the past couple of months, with Brady's retirement in February and then releasing Smith, tight end Cameron Brate and running back Leonard Fournette the following month.

Wirfs will be one of the few proven constants.