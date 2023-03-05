Buccaneers Rumors: Tristan Wirfs, TB Have Discussed Possible Move to LT for 2023

Norm Hall/Getty Images

After anchoring the right side of Tampa Bay's offensive line for the last several seasons, All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs could be due for a position change, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported that the organization has discussed moving the 24-year-old to left tackle to help protect the blind side of the organization's future signal-caller.

Although Wirfs hasn't agreed to a move yet, it's believed that he would be willing to make the switch. Veteran Donovan Smith is the team's current left tackle, but he has one year remaining on his contract, which comes with a $17.9 million cap hit.

