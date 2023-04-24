Aaron Rodgers Trade Has NFL Twitter Debating Who Won Jets-Packers Blockbuster Deal

Aaron Rodgers Trade Has NFL Twitter Debating Who Won Jets-Packers Blockbuster DealApril 24, 2023
The New York Jets have finally completed a trade with the Green Bay Packers for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ending a lengthy standoff between the two teams on Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the teams swapped first-round picks in Thursday's NFL draft, with the Packers moving up from No. 15 to No. 13. The Jets also acquired a 2023 fifth-round pick in the deal but sent a substantial package to Green Bay that also includes a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 conditional second-round pick that becomes a first-round selection if Rodgers plays in 65 percent of the offensive snaps this season.
While the Jets gave up some significant draft capital, the franchise had to do whatever it took to secure the deal after Rodgers declared his intentions to play in New York over a month ago.
The completion of the deal set NFL Twitter ablaze on Monday, with polarizing views as to who won the trade. Some believe the Packers undoubtedly came out on top:
Gram Petro @gpet2020
How do people think the Jets won this trade? The Packers were backed into a corner with Rodgers salary and the jets gave them a first and 2nd round pick . They could have gotten him for much less I would assume. They must have panicked <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fleeced?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fleeced</a>
However, there are some who view the Jets as the winners of the trade now that they've landed a four-time MVP quarterback:
SamuelDaHooper @SRwaganje
Bruh that's a fleece. Jets get Rodgers, and keep a 1st round pick and only real value they lost was a conditional 2nd that could be a 1st in 2024, otherwise Jets easily won this trade. Aaron Rodgers welcome to the AFC East. <a href="https://t.co/LrAxNOHe57">https://t.co/LrAxNOHe57</a>
Whatever the case may be, the NFL world is officially shaken up as Rodgers is on his way to New York. Only time will tell whether the deal was worth it for both the Jets and the Packers.