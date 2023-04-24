X

    Aaron Rodgers Trade Has NFL Twitter Debating Who Won Jets-Packers Blockbuster Deal

    Doric SamApril 24, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The New York Jets have finally completed a trade with the Green Bay Packers for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ending a lengthy standoff between the two teams on Monday.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the teams swapped first-round picks in Thursday's NFL draft, with the Packers moving up from No. 15 to No. 13. The Jets also acquired a 2023 fifth-round pick in the deal but sent a substantial package to Green Bay that also includes a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 conditional second-round pick that becomes a first-round selection if Rodgers plays in 65 percent of the offensive snaps this season.

    While the Jets gave up some significant draft capital, the franchise had to do whatever it took to secure the deal after Rodgers declared his intentions to play in New York over a month ago.

    The completion of the deal set NFL Twitter ablaze on Monday, with polarizing views as to who won the trade. Some believe the Packers undoubtedly came out on top:

    Matthew Dux @MatthewDux

    I have to say, I think the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#packers</a> won the trade. <br><br>Looking forward to the future with Love, and this debacle to be over.

    𝚂𝚌𝚘𝚘𝚝 @_SC00T

    Packers won for simply getting rid of Aaron Rodgers

    Two Dudes With Sports News @TDSNPod

    Packers won this trade without a doubt. Rodgers will play 65% of the snaps. Jets gave up the bag to get an aging lockeroom cancer and the packers can draft weapons for Love. <a href="https://t.co/sXvH8z7LZM">https://t.co/sXvH8z7LZM</a>

    Joseph Mason @LordNishar

    Packers won this trade. They go rid of a QB who while good, isn't going to be playing for much longer at a high level. <a href="https://t.co/MnNaramBor">https://t.co/MnNaramBor</a>

    Gram Petro @gpet2020

    How do people think the Jets won this trade? The Packers were backed into a corner with Rodgers salary and the jets gave them a first and 2nd round pick . They could have gotten him for much less I would assume. They must have panicked <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fleeced?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fleeced</a>

    smalls @StephieSmallls

    packers won the trade.

    Shaq @ShaqMitchell

    Packers won the trade.

    paul @PaulSilanoJr

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> got fleeced here <a href="https://t.co/waP8usupSc">https://t.co/waP8usupSc</a>

    However, there are some who view the Jets as the winners of the trade now that they've landed a four-time MVP quarterback:

    Shea Cutshaw 🌷 @sheacutshawshow

    The Jets got Aaron Rodgers and kept a 2023 1st Round Pick…let that sit in… Jets won

    Only Da Bears @OnlyDaBears1

    Packers gave up Aaron Rogers AND a 1st round pick and they think they won the trade 😂😂😂

    Josh R 🇵🇷🇹🇹 @snkrh3ad_

    Jets won this. Namath will let him use number or go back to #8 like his Cal days. Elijah is about to get paid <a href="https://t.co/RG6bYdzMHO">https://t.co/RG6bYdzMHO</a>

    SamuelDaHooper @SRwaganje

    Bruh that's a fleece. Jets get Rodgers, and keep a 1st round pick and only real value they lost was a conditional 2nd that could be a 1st in 2024, otherwise Jets easily won this trade. Aaron Rodgers welcome to the AFC East. <a href="https://t.co/LrAxNOHe57">https://t.co/LrAxNOHe57</a>

    jœy muller @joeyjamess_

    Jets just fleeced the Packers <a href="https://t.co/7IOFyxeXKD">https://t.co/7IOFyxeXKD</a>

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    Aaron Rodgers in 2 of the last 3 years has won MVP. This past season was obviously a down year due to a lack for weapons. <br><br>If anyone thinks the Jets got 'fleeced', you don't know ball

    chrisWITHsports @GysfmpovChris

    The jets won that trade . They get a all pro QB although he's getting old but imo still a top 5 QB &amp; draft compensation

    Mikey O'ver @MikeyOver1

    Can't believe we just won the super bowl <br><br>J-E-T-S <br><br>JETS <br>JETS <br>JETS

    Whatever the case may be, the NFL world is officially shaken up as Rodgers is on his way to New York. Only time will tell whether the deal was worth it for both the Jets and the Packers.