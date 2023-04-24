Colorado's Deion Sanders Loses 15 Players to Transfer Portal After Spring Game

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Deion Sanders evolution at Colorado continued Monday as 15 players decided to enter the transfer portal following Saturday's spring game, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. It is one of the first mass exoduses since he took over.

In his first team meeting after being hired as head coach in December, Sanders told the players to "hop in that portal" as he was looking to upgrade the talent of a program that won just one game last season.

And he has brought in some star power.

Among the new players are some from his time at Jackson State, namely Travis Hunter, who was the No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2022. He also brought in 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain to pair with Hunter in the defensive backfield.

Since April 15, Colorado has had 28 players enter the transfer portal.

