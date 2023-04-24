Derrick Henry Trade Rumors Denied by Titans GM Ran Carthon amid Eagles Buzz

Michael Owens/Getty Images

There is some uncertainty regarding star running back Derrick Henry's future with the Tennessee Titans amid ongoing trade rumors, but it doesn't sound like he'll be on the move anytime soon.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Titans general manager Ran Carthon told reporters on Monday that he has not received calls inquiring about trading Henry.

Last Saturday, former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila characterized a trade of Henry to the Eagles as a sure thing. While his tweet prompted a response from Philadelphia star wide receiver A.J. Brown advocating for the Eagles to trade for his former Titans teammate, the rumor was quickly dispelled.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported later Saturday that a trade between Philadelphia and Tennessee "won't be happening."

"It is what it is; it's a part of the job. I know people have their job to do, to speculate and put things out and hope that it sticks and hope that they're right," Carthon said of the trade rumors. "But I'll just lean on it this way because I've said it before: We won't do business in public; we haven't."

The Titans were believed to be shopping Henry because of his substantial salary-cap number in the upcoming season as he enters the final year of a four-year, $50 million deal. He's set to make a base salary of $10.5 million while counting for a cap hit of $16.4 million, per Spotrac.

Henry ranked second in the NFL with 1,538 rushing yards and tied for second with 13 rushing touchdowns. The 29-year-old is still regarded as one of the top players in the league at his position, and trading for him would be a massive move for any team.

However, it sounds like Henry is staying put for now.