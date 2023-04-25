2023 NFL Draft: 5 Best Bets After Latest Rumors, Buzz

1 of 5

James Gilbert/Getty Images

No prospect has seen more of a meteoric rise this year than Anthony Richardson. The Florida quarterback was considered a fringe first-rounder after the 2022 campaign wrapped up, but he now has real potential to become a top-five pick thanks to his world-class performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Sportsbooks have pinned the over/under of Richardson's draft location at 4.5. Given the sheer number of clubs in the market for his position, there is strong value on taking the under at slightly longer than 2.5-to-1 odds.

While the rumor mill and betting market have both indicated that Bryce Young is the heavy favorite to become the first signal-caller off the board Thursday, things get a bit spotty at No. 2. The Houston Texans could go several directions, but they clearly need a quarterback more than anything else. Whether Houston's choice will be Kentucky's Will Levis—a surprise riser as the draft has drawn closer—or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud remains to be seen, but the Richardson watch should officially begin at third overall.

This bet could get an assist from the Arizona Cardinals, as there is a good chance that they'll trade out of the No. 3 spot. Assuming the Cards make the smart move for a rebuilding franchise and drop down in exchange for extra capital, a quarterback-needy team will likely take their place and find itself choosing from the two remaining passers worthy of an early first-round selection.

The Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest mock projects the Indianapolis Colts will move up a spot to nab Richardson, but a team picking later in Round 1 could leap ahead of Indianapolis to get him. Bettors won't even need to sweat this one out if that situation occurs and the Gators product isn't the choice at No. 3, as Indianapolis should be happy to scoop up Richardson after standing pat at No. 4.

Those are just a few of the myriad of scenarios in which Richardson would end up as a top-four pick, making this a great bet to kick off the 2023 draft with.