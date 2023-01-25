Ranking Each Positional Group in the 2023 NFL Draft from Worst to First

11 of 11

Pass-rushing is at a premium in the NFL right now, but that could change a bit following the conclusion of the 2023 draft.

This class is absolutely loaded with capable edge defenders. No position is more represented in the top 150.

Even after Jared Verse—whom the Bleacher Report Scouting Department graded as the No. 25 overall player—announced he would be returning to Florida State, there are 22 of them who made it onto this year's big board.

Many of these prospects are worthy of selections in the early rounds. Six earned a 7.0 to 7.9 grade, while four of only 18 players to earn an 8.0-plus mark make their living on the defensive edge.

The headliner is none other than Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. (scouting report), the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class. His 9.6 grade indicates he's a can't-miss prospect, and watching the Crimson Tide product on tape makes it apparent he's bound for stardom.

Even though Anderson is just 21 years old, there are very few flaws in his game. He has an ideal build at 6'4", 243 pounds and makes everything look effortless. The Georgia native finished his time in Tuscaloosa with 34.5 sacks and can get to the quarterback with ease using an array of pass-rushing moves. He is arguably even more skilled when it comes to stopping the run, notching 204 tackles, including 58.5 tackles for loss, in 41 games.

While Anderson is likely going to be the first player off the board this year, teams without the No. 1 overall pick will next look to Clemson's Myles Murphy (scouting report) to shore up the edge. Murphy is a potential All-Pro talent in his own right, and his 9.1 grade is the third-best this year.

Other notable pass-rushers in this class include Georgia's Nolan Smith (scouting report); LSU's BJ Ojulari (scouting report); Army's Andre Carter II; and Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey (scouting report), all whom have a realistic shot at becoming first-round picks in 2023.