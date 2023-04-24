NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 24 Schedule

2 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

The pregame focus in Tampa will be on Point's status.

The Lightning forward took a spill into the boards in Game 3 and was not himself after returning to the contest.

Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper outlined what Point is going through, per NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger.

"There were so many precautions that went on," Cooper said. "The fact that he came back and played was amazing in itself. But he went through so many different tests. And he was struggling, there's no doubt about it.

"The way he went into that wall, it was a very scary situation."

The 27-year-old collected 51 goals and 44 assists in the regular season and has three points in the series with the Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay would love to have Point on the ice as it tries to rally back from consecutive defeats to the Maple Leafs. Toronto took Game 3 in overtime.

Toronto reversed the course of the series with its two victories, but it has not been too dominant to the point where the Lightning can't come back.

Tampa Bay held the Game 3 lead deep into the third period before Ryan O'Reilly equalized with one minute left in regulation.

The Lightning can win without Point, especially if their defense plays as well as it did in Game 3. They held Toronto to 27 shots, which was 12 fewer than their total.

It may be harder to win some individual battles without Point, but the Lightning have dealt with injuries in previous postseason runs to Point, Steven Stamkos and others, and they should find a way to manage the situation if he is not on the ice.