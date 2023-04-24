Wolves' Anthony Edwards 'Took It Personally' to Avoid Getting Swept by Jokić, Nuggets

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was on a mission to extend his team's first-round NBA playoffs series against the Denver Nuggets.

"I don't ever want to say I got swept in my career," he told reporters after Minnesota's 114-108 overtime win in Game 4. "So I definitely took it personally tonight."

Edwards led by example Sunday. He had a team-high 34 points along with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks.

It continues the All-Star guard's excellent postseason. He's averaging 32.3 points on 48.3 percent shooting for the series.

Edwards argued he "played terrible" in Game 4 despite his big scoring output.

"I took three bad threes, three terrible possessions, and I damn near shot us out the game," he said. "I didn't play that good tonight."

If this is what "terrible" looks like, the Nuggets won't want to see the "good" version of Edwards.

The Timberwolves still have a mountain to climb in order to eliminate Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets, and losing in the first round will be considered a massive disappointment regardless of how long the Wolves prolong the Western Conference series.

But at least Edwards has firmly cemented himself as a franchise cornerstone moving forward.