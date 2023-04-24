Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson Enters 2023 NBA Draft, Will Maintain CBB Eligibility

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

It appears that the collegiate career of Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson could be in the rearview mirror.

The senior guard announced his intention to declare for the 2023 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Johnson averaged 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds across 36 games for the Wildcats, helping the team reach the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

Johnson can retain his collegiate eligibility as he has not hired an agent.

Johnson began his collegiate career at Florida and was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2018. He played two full seasons for the Gators but collapsed on the court during a game in 2020 with acute myocarditis.

Johnson did not play in the rest of the 2020-21 season and missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season. He was medically cleared and transferred to Kansas State ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Johnson possesses a 6'6", 230-pound frame and is rated as a potential second-round pick. He would be eligible to declare for a medical redshirt if he were to decide to come back for an additional season with Kansas State.