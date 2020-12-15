Florida's Keyontae Johnson in Stable Condition After Collapsing on Court

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson is in stable condition and speaking, according to the latest update from his parents:

Johnson collapsed on the court during Saturday's game against Florida State and was placed in a medically induced coma in the hospital Monday, per Josh Peter and Tom Schad of USA Today. A later update from the team noted he was able to follow simple commands.

He has progressed Tuesday to the point of breathing on his own and communicating, including on a FaceTime with the rest of his team.

Johnson had been carted off the court in a scary moment during the game against Florida State, which the Gators eventually lost 83-71.

Florida was scheduled to return to action on Wednesday but the game was postponed because of Johnson.

The junior is arguably the team's best player on the court, averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game so far this season. He also led the Gators with 14.0 points per game last year while adding 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.