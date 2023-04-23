Warriors' Draymond Green: Bench Role Was 'Right Thing to Do' for Game 4 vs. Kings

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Throughout the Golden State Warriors' dynastic run over the past decade, Draymond Green has been a staple in the starting lineup as one of the cornerstones of the franchise.

So, it was unusual to see the four-time champion come off the bench Sunday in the team's Game 4 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center. He was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Poole, the organization's budding star.

Green took no offense to it, knowing it was the best thing for his squad as they tied up the series up 2-2, defended home court and are heading back to Sacramento.

"Who f--kin cares? Who cares how I feel," Green said in a postgame interview. "… It doesn't matter how I feel. I think the right thing to do would be to do the same exact thing we did to start Game 3."

