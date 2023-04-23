X

    Warriors' Draymond Green: Bench Role Was 'Right Thing to Do' for Game 4 vs. Kings

    Francisco RosaApril 23, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 23: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game against the Sacramento Kings during Round One Game Four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Throughout the Golden State Warriors' dynastic run over the past decade, Draymond Green has been a staple in the starting lineup as one of the cornerstones of the franchise.

    So, it was unusual to see the four-time champion come off the bench Sunday in the team's Game 4 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center. He was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Poole, the organization's budding star.

    Green took no offense to it, knowing it was the best thing for his squad as they tied up the series up 2-2, defended home court and are heading back to Sacramento.

    "Who f--kin cares? Who cares how I feel," Green said in a postgame interview. "… It doesn't matter how I feel. I think the right thing to do would be to do the same exact thing we did to start Game 3."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Warriors' Draymond Green: Bench Role Was 'Right Thing to Do' for Game 4 vs. Kings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.