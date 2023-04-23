X

    Lakers' Austin Reaves Says He Was Hit 3 or 4x in Face by Grizzlies: I'm 'Used to It'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers moves the ball during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on APRIL 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is collecting plenty of keepsakes from the first NBA playoffs run of his career.

    Following his team's 111-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Reaves said he absorbed multiple blows to his face during the game:

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    Austin Reaves, asked how many times he was hit in the face tonight.<br><br>"I think three? Maybe four? I'll be all right. I'm getting used to it."

    This has been a running theme throughout the 24-year-old's time on the Lakers.

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    austin reaves HAS to lead the league in getting hit in the face

    "He's been hit in the face more than any rookie in the league, I'm sure," then-teammate Rajon Rondo said in October 2021. "We've got to get him a facemask and mouthpiece soon, but like I said, he's just fearless, man. He plays the right way."

    In February, Reaves kept playing after getting inadvertently elbowed in the face by the Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga:

    Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN

    Austin Reaves on his focus in the fourth quarter when he was guarding Klay Thompson, Kuminga's elbow to his face and more. <a href="https://t.co/ybKk3sGxDE">pic.twitter.com/ybKk3sGxDE</a>

    Reaves is showing this postseason he's more than a scrappy energy guy. Through three games against the Grizzlies, he's averaging 16 points on 51.4 percent shooting, including 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

    The 6'5" wing's willingness to put his body on the line is part of his game, though, and it immediately earned the respect of his teammates.

    For the sake of preserving his long-term health, Reaves might want to start putting his own safety first a little more.

