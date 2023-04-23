LeBron James, Ja Morant Talk Possibility of Dillon Brooks Suspension After Ejection

Harry How/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was once again a frequent topic of postgame discourse after he was ejected in Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks was assessed a flagrant 2 foul in the third quarter when he hit Lakers star LeBron James in the groin.

It couldn't have made for a better narrative given the trash talk Brooks directed James' way after the Grizzlies won Game 2.

LeBron said he didn't want to let the foul distract him too much from his primary objective.

"There was a lot of game to be played when that incident happened," he told Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell. "So just tried to get up, protect my crown jewels, and move on to the next play."

James declined to offer an opinion about whether Brooks should be suspended for Game 4.

"I'm not a part of that committee," he said. "If he's in the lineup, out of the lineup, we've got to prepare no matter what."

The Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Desmond Bane came to their teammate's defense. Morant thought Brooks' reputation preceded him, which could influence the league's decision about a suspension. Bane added he didn't think Brooks intentionally hit James below the belt.

How did Brooks feel about what transpired on the court Saturday? Fans will just have to wait to hear his thoughts because he declined to speak with reporters after the game.