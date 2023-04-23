Lakers' LeBron James on Confronting Dillon Brooks: 'Very Public. I Like It That Way'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James didn't provide any insight into the conversation he had with the Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks prior to Saturday's NBA playoffs matchup.

Before the Lakers went on to beat the Grizzlies 111-101, James and Brooks briefly exchanged words.

"There was nothing private about it," James told reporters. "It was very, very public. I like it that way."

Many wondered how LeBron would respond after Brooks relished in taunting the future Hall of Famer after Memphis took Game 2. James may no longer be at his peak, but you're tempting fate when you challenge him so directly in the postseason.

The four-time MVP had a solid game by his usual standards but wasn't exceptional Saturday. He finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

However, James not only walked away with a win but also saw Brooks ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant 2 foul. So his night couldn't have gone much better.

James seemed to deny he carried any additional motivation into the contest, telling reporters he has "made enough statements."

"We had an opportunity to come home and play well on our home floor, and we did that," he said. "No statement was made. We just wanted to play well and got a win. And we want to try to do that in Game 4, as well."

The Lakers have an opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead Monday night when they host Game 4.