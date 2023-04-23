Gervonta Davis Says He's 'Definitely the Face of Boxing' After Ryan Garcia Knockout

Al Bello/Getty Images

There's a new face of boxing, and his name is Gervonta Davis.

Davis, who made his first fight as a headliner in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, kept his record perfect after defeating previously unbeaten Ryan Garcia via seventh-round knockout on Saturday night in the desert.

The boxer from Baltimore stunned Garcia with a heavy blow to the body in the seventh round, dropping the 24-year-old to one knee to claim the victory and extend his record to 29-0.

When asked after the fight if he's the new face of boxing, Davis said: "I'm definitely the face of boxing. Abso-f--king-lutely."

"He just caught me with a good shot," Garcia said of Davis' fight-clinching blow. "You know, I don't want to make no excuses in here. He caught me with a good shot, and I just couldn't recover, and that's it. That's all I got to say. He caught me with a good body shot, snuck underneath and caught me good."

Garcia added that he initially thought he would be able to continue the fight, but ultimately he had trouble breathing and "just couldn't get up."

Garcia had some solid moments in Saturday's bout, but once Davis dropped him in the second round, it felt like the boxer from California was outmatched.

"Tank is a great fighter. I take my hat off to him," Garcia said after the fight. "I know we talked a lot of s--t coming up in here, but he knows what it is. It's all love at the end of the day. I was honored to be in the ring with a great fighter, and I respect him a lot."

Davis, who predicted a seventh-round finish and followed through, is now 29-0 in his career with 27 knockouts, while Garcia dropped to 23-1 with 19 knockouts.

Saturday's bout is definitely not the last we've seen of these two together in the ring, and it's only a matter of time before both boxers begin talking about fighting again in the near future.