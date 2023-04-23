Dougie Hamilton's OT Game-Winner Amazes NHL Twitter in Devils' Victory vs. Rangers

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Teach them how to Dougie, Dougie Hamilton.

The Devils defenseman scored the game-winner at 11:36 of overtime to lift New Jersey to a 2-1 overtime victory over the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their first-round series at Madison Square Garden.

This was a must-win game for the Devils, who entered Saturday down 2-0 to the Rangers after losing Games 1 and 2 on their home ice at the Prudential Center.

The Rangers opened the scoring in Saturday's game on a second-period goal by Chris Kreider, who tallied his fifth goal of the postseason just 3:39 into the middle frame.

Devils star Jack Hughes tied the game 1-1 not too long after with a power-play goal at the 10:37 mark of the second period.

While Hughes and Jesper Bratt, who tallied two assists, had solid games offensively, it was Hamilton's game-winner that set NHL Twitter ablaze as the Devils got themselves back into this series:

Hamilton signed a seven-year deal with the Devils ahead of the 2021-22 season worth $63 million, and that contract is looking more than worth it right now to New Jersey fans.

Game 4 between the Rangers and Devils is set for Monday at Madison Square Garden, and New Jersey will have the chance to tie the series 2-2 before it shifts back to the Prudential Center for Game 5 on Thursday.