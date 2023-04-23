X

    Dougie Hamilton's OT Game-Winner Amazes NHL Twitter in Devils' Victory vs. Rangers

    Erin WalshApril 23, 2023

    New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) clears the puck past New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider during the first period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    Teach them how to Dougie, Dougie Hamilton.

    The Devils defenseman scored the game-winner at 11:36 of overtime to lift New Jersey to a 2-1 overtime victory over the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their first-round series at Madison Square Garden.

    This was a must-win game for the Devils, who entered Saturday down 2-0 to the Rangers after losing Games 1 and 2 on their home ice at the Prudential Center.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    OT HERO DOUGIE HAMILTON ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/ekJJSQb91g">pic.twitter.com/ekJJSQb91g</a>

    The Rangers opened the scoring in Saturday's game on a second-period goal by Chris Kreider, who tallied his fifth goal of the postseason just 3:39 into the middle frame.

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    TAKE THAT SHOT, CHRISTOPHER JAMES. <a href="https://t.co/YTvJrSn7dl">pic.twitter.com/YTvJrSn7dl</a>

    Devils star Jack Hughes tied the game 1-1 not too long after with a power-play goal at the 10:37 mark of the second period.

    New Jersey Devils @NJDevils

    Jack with the power play snipe! <a href="https://t.co/cB6TR6SPiE">pic.twitter.com/cB6TR6SPiE</a>

    While Hughes and Jesper Bratt, who tallied two assists, had solid games offensively, it was Hamilton's game-winner that set NHL Twitter ablaze as the Devils got themselves back into this series:

    Amanda Stein @amandacstein

    Dougie, man. That was awesome. <br><br>I was standing by the exit to the ice when the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a> were coming off… I cannot begin to tell you the elation, the excitement and the cheers from this team.

    x - MelHockeygrl13 @Mel134419

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a> starting to look like themselves!!! HELLO! WE MISSED YOU! See what happens when we check, Go Dougie!!!! Big win boys!

    Random Lady @That_RandomLady

    Dougie is a beast 😈

    Brettzky @BrettFILLlips

    IN DOUGIE WE TRUST <a href="https://t.co/3uinAzDhP0">pic.twitter.com/3uinAzDhP0</a>

    x - Sharangoalvich @Sharangoalvich

    It's official Dougie is king OT clutch

    Craig's Corner @Craigs_Corner_

    Dougie Hamilton is him!

    Dan @DinBinz

    Build Dougie a statue

    y - Mary B ☕️🏒🍷💁🏼‍♀️ @mtb1002

    Dougie answered the call yet again. <a href="https://t.co/EqN0h9QPav">pic.twitter.com/EqN0h9QPav</a>

    X - The Trap Podcast - NJ Devils/NHL @TheTrapPodcast_

    God bless you Dougie Hamilton !!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/njdevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#njdevils</a>

    juliana is a complete mess @suprgloom

    dougie hamilton you are a superstar

    Nicky B @NickyJTweeter

    TEACH ME HOW TO DOUGIE!!!

    Hamilton signed a seven-year deal with the Devils ahead of the 2021-22 season worth $63 million, and that contract is looking more than worth it right now to New Jersey fans.

    Game 4 between the Rangers and Devils is set for Monday at Madison Square Garden, and New Jersey will have the chance to tie the series 2-2 before it shifts back to the Prudential Center for Game 5 on Thursday.